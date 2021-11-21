ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'It's everything': Why Governor's Cup rivalry could define Kentucky football's season

By Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVgRt_0d3D5QXJ00

LEXINGTON – Kentucky football’s offensive and defensive coordinators grew up in Rhode Island.

One played college football at Massachusetts. The other spent a season at Georgia before transferring to Wake Forest.

It doesn’t get much further, geographically and metaphorically, from the Bluegrass State football scene, but neither defensive coordinator Brad White or offensive coordinator Liam Coen needed much time in Lexington to understand the importance of the Governor’s Cup rivalry.

“Everybody knows what this means,” White said. “…My kids know. Since the moment they got here they know what color they don’t wear in the house. We’ll be ready.”

Kentucky football:Three takeaways from senior day blowout of New Mexico State

White has worked on Mark Stoops’ Kentucky staff for four years now and has faced Louisville twice. Coen is coaching his first season at Kentucky, so his knowledge of the rivalry is only second-hand.

Still, Coen is expecting a “rude awakening – in a good way” leading up to this week’s game.

While the rivalry is always heated and stakes are high for both teams regardless of their record, the 2021 battle for the Governor’s Cup should be quite the introduction for Coen.

Kentucky needs to beat Louisville and win its bowl game to record the program’s second 10-win season since 1977. Louisville reached bowl eligibility win a win over Duke Thursday, but beating Kentucky could go a long way to improving the Cardinals’ bowl destination. Perhaps more importantly, beating the Wildcats would give Louisville coach Scott Satterfield some much-needed momentum after back-to-back UK blowouts in the last two meetings.

A one-year hiatus from the series necessitated by the SEC’s move to a conference-only schedule last season during the COVID-19 pandemic should only add to the week of hype.

“Being this is the last game before the bowl game, you let everything out,” Kentucky super senior wide receiver Josh Ali said. “No matter what happens, you just let everything out. Play like it’s your last game, because it may be your last game. I feel like that’s the mindset.”

Kentucky football bowl projections:Outback Bowl trending for UK

Since Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss to Tennessee earlier this month, most of the attention of Big Blue Nation has been pointed toward the Governor’s Cup rivalry despite two games still to be played. Kentucky dispatched with the last of those warmup games Saturday in a 56-16 blowout of New Mexico State that included 707 yards of total offense, second-most in program history.

But even after a game that saw quarterback Will Levis become the first Wildcat to throw for 400 yards since 2007 and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson move within shouting distance of the Kentucky single-season records for catches and receiving yards, Kentucky players or coaches were more than willing to immediately turn the focus ahead.

“I’m excited,” said Robinson, a Frankfort native who will play for the Governor’s Cup for the first time after transferring from Nebraska to Kentucky. “I’m excited to play in front of basically the whole state.”

After a 6-0 start, Kentucky had dreams of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl or even the College Football Playoff, but three straight losses to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee crushed those hopes.

There is still history to play for though with a double-digit win season within reach. Beating Louisville might not be enough to land Kentucky a spot in the Outback Bowl, the program’s last opportunity to play in a New Year’s Day bowl game, depending on other results among the teams ranked ahead of the Wildcats in the SEC, but there is almost no chance Kentucky could play in that game without beating the Cardinals.

A loss to Louisville would kill much of the momentum of what once looked like a historic Kentucky season. With eight wins, Kentucky has already clinched its second-best regular season since 1984, but that record will do little to move the needle since the Wildcats have only beaten one team that currently has a winning record.

Just don’t tell Stoops the outcome of the rivalry game will determine how his team’s season is perceived.

"If we're affected by that pressure, we have problems," Stoops said. "We have a little bit of pressure all year, don't we? I mean, every game. We live in that world. I thought I heard that every day for the first five years: Every game was so important. We live there all the time.

"It's about our preparation. I really appreciate the way our team's been practicing."

Louisville football:Where will U of L play now that the Cardinals are bowl game eligible?

One game does not define a season, but with the early signing period less than a month away Kentucky needs all the good news it can get.

Win out and most of Big Blue Nation will be happy to forget the disappointment of the three-game losing streak. Lose to your arch rival and stumble into a mid-tier bowl season with no excitement left, and it will be impossible to classify the season as anything but a disappointment.

“It means a lot,” Ali said of the rivalry. “It’s everything. I feel like some players that didn’t really show out this whole year may come out in this game and show out. I feel like this will bring out some more toughness in this team. See what this team is really about.”

Email Jon Hale at jahale@courier-journal.com; Follow him on Twitter at @JonHale_CJ.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

BERLIN (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Frankfort, KY
State
Massachusetts State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kentucky Football
The Hill

China, Japan announce releases of oil reserves

China and Japan on Wednesday announced they would release some oil from their reserves. The announcements come a day after the U.S. said it would release 50 million barrels of oil from its own strategic reserve. The U.S. also said it was working with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, who all agreed to take similar steps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Mark Stoops
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

33
Followers
143
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy