'It's everything': Why Governor's Cup rivalry could define Kentucky football's season

LEXINGTON – Kentucky football’s offensive and defensive coordinators grew up in Rhode Island.

One played college football at Massachusetts. The other spent a season at Georgia before transferring to Wake Forest.

It doesn’t get much further, geographically and metaphorically, from the Bluegrass State football scene, but neither defensive coordinator Brad White or offensive coordinator Liam Coen needed much time in Lexington to understand the importance of the Governor’s Cup rivalry.

“Everybody knows what this means,” White said. “…My kids know. Since the moment they got here they know what color they don’t wear in the house. We’ll be ready.”

White has worked on Mark Stoops’ Kentucky staff for four years now and has faced Louisville twice. Coen is coaching his first season at Kentucky, so his knowledge of the rivalry is only second-hand.

Still, Coen is expecting a “rude awakening – in a good way” leading up to this week’s game.

While the rivalry is always heated and stakes are high for both teams regardless of their record, the 2021 battle for the Governor’s Cup should be quite the introduction for Coen.

Kentucky needs to beat Louisville and win its bowl game to record the program’s second 10-win season since 1977. Louisville reached bowl eligibility win a win over Duke Thursday, but beating Kentucky could go a long way to improving the Cardinals’ bowl destination. Perhaps more importantly, beating the Wildcats would give Louisville coach Scott Satterfield some much-needed momentum after back-to-back UK blowouts in the last two meetings.

A one-year hiatus from the series necessitated by the SEC’s move to a conference-only schedule last season during the COVID-19 pandemic should only add to the week of hype.

“Being this is the last game before the bowl game, you let everything out,” Kentucky super senior wide receiver Josh Ali said. “No matter what happens, you just let everything out. Play like it’s your last game, because it may be your last game. I feel like that’s the mindset.”

Since Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss to Tennessee earlier this month, most of the attention of Big Blue Nation has been pointed toward the Governor’s Cup rivalry despite two games still to be played. Kentucky dispatched with the last of those warmup games Saturday in a 56-16 blowout of New Mexico State that included 707 yards of total offense, second-most in program history.

But even after a game that saw quarterback Will Levis become the first Wildcat to throw for 400 yards since 2007 and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson move within shouting distance of the Kentucky single-season records for catches and receiving yards, Kentucky players or coaches were more than willing to immediately turn the focus ahead.

“I’m excited,” said Robinson, a Frankfort native who will play for the Governor’s Cup for the first time after transferring from Nebraska to Kentucky. “I’m excited to play in front of basically the whole state.”

After a 6-0 start, Kentucky had dreams of reaching a New Year’s Six bowl or even the College Football Playoff, but three straight losses to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee crushed those hopes.

There is still history to play for though with a double-digit win season within reach. Beating Louisville might not be enough to land Kentucky a spot in the Outback Bowl, the program’s last opportunity to play in a New Year’s Day bowl game, depending on other results among the teams ranked ahead of the Wildcats in the SEC, but there is almost no chance Kentucky could play in that game without beating the Cardinals.

A loss to Louisville would kill much of the momentum of what once looked like a historic Kentucky season. With eight wins, Kentucky has already clinched its second-best regular season since 1984, but that record will do little to move the needle since the Wildcats have only beaten one team that currently has a winning record.

Just don’t tell Stoops the outcome of the rivalry game will determine how his team’s season is perceived.

"If we're affected by that pressure, we have problems," Stoops said. "We have a little bit of pressure all year, don't we? I mean, every game. We live in that world. I thought I heard that every day for the first five years: Every game was so important. We live there all the time.

"It's about our preparation. I really appreciate the way our team's been practicing."

One game does not define a season, but with the early signing period less than a month away Kentucky needs all the good news it can get.

Win out and most of Big Blue Nation will be happy to forget the disappointment of the three-game losing streak. Lose to your arch rival and stumble into a mid-tier bowl season with no excitement left, and it will be impossible to classify the season as anything but a disappointment.

“It means a lot,” Ali said of the rivalry. “It’s everything. I feel like some players that didn’t really show out this whole year may come out in this game and show out. I feel like this will bring out some more toughness in this team. See what this team is really about.”

