You are invited to enjoy this year's Fantasyland of Lights!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bill Reilly and Pam Crwaford from Bartlesville's Daybreak Rotary announced that beginning November 20, Bartlesville’s Johnstone Park will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland for you to drive through..Bu you can get a head start with the Fantasyland of Lights on Foot on Friday, November 19, with a walking tour through the park to enjoy the lights at our own pace.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO