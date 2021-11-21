ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Hammerheads restaurant announces it is closing Highlands location

By Ayana Archie, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwxDx_0d3D5KUB00

Hammerheads is closing its Highlands location, the company announced Friday.

"The owners have decided to step back and focus on the original Germantown Hammerheads location for now," it said on Facebook.

The location, at 2222 Dundee Road, opened in 2020 in the space that used to house the Migo restaurant.

The Hammerheads Germantown location is at 921 Swan Street and serves American cuisine.

This story will be updated.

Contact Ayana Archie at aarchie@courier-journal.com or follow on Twitter @AyanaArchie. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to The Courier Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens Third Long Island Location

The owners of a popular restaurant have opened a third location on Long Island. Burrito Mariachi Mexican Grill hosted its grand opening in Patchogue on Monday, Oct. 25.Our Patchogue location’s GRAND OPENING was a huge success! We hope to see more new faces in the Patchogue community...Posted by Bur…
PATCHOGUE, NY
cbs19news

Lumpkin's restaurant temporarily closed

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A popular Scottsville restaurant will be temporarily closed as it enters a new chapter. Locals describe the spot as a hidden gem where no one is a stranger. If you drive down to Scottsville, you might see people taking pictures with a larger-than-life rooster at...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Germantown Hammerheads#Migo#Hammerheads Germantown#American
5 On Your Side

Restaurant on The Hill closing for good this month

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis restaurant is closing up for good. This time it's Taco Circus on The Hill. The owner of the Tex-Mex restaurant, Christian Ethridge, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Taco Circus' Facebook page. Ethridge said they're not blaming the closure on any single issue, and said they thought they would be out of business by October of 2020, but still made it a year past that date.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
614now.com

Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant reopens downtown location today

After prolonged closures due to COVID-19, downtown diners will have another option for Mediterranean fare on their plates. Elia Athenian Grill, a fast-casual eatery where diners are able to craft their own bowls, salads and pitas with a wide range of proteins, toppings and sauces, has announced its downtown location is officially reopening today.
RESTAURANTS
WSVN-TV

Popular Brooklyn restaurant Izzy’s Smokehouse opens Aventura location

This time of year, we are used to northerners coming south for the winter. This year, a Brooklyn favorite, Izzy’s Smokehouse, came south, too, and unlike the snowbirds., Izzy’s is sticking around. Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse in Aventura is hot. Izzy Eidelman, Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse: “It is a full-scale smokehouse operation...
AVENTURA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Long time Downtown Columbia restaurant set to close

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After 13 years of business in Downtown Columbia, Coley's American Bistro is set to close Saturday night. According to a Facebook post from Coley's, the closure is due to staff wanting to spend more time with their family. The post also says that throughout the pandemic, the restaurant has been strongly supported The post Long time Downtown Columbia restaurant set to close appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Beloit Daily News

Grocery store, restaurant eyed for former Shopko location

JANESVILLE—The shiny metal sign that once read “Shopko” on the front of the defunct retailer’s former Janesville store along Humes Road has been gone since 2019, shortly after the retail chain went bankrupt. Since then, the building has remained vacant, and the rusty residue the sign left behind has started...
JANESVILLE, WI
Y-105FM

2nd Location of Popular Rochester Restaurant Closer to Opening

If you've been waiting for the day Los Arcos to open their second location, that day just got a step closer. Their sign is now up on the building. Back in 2019 Los Arcos Kitchen and Cantina opened in September of 2019, in the old Ground Round/Hanger, et al location. Near the end April, 2021, Troy Dunken wrote a story about their plan to open a second location at the old Bakers Square in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Opening Second Location

Grabbing some tacos will be even easier.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. When it comes to restaurants in greater Phoenix, most tend to focus on Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, or the city center itself. Not as many restaurants push toward the outskirts of metro Phoenix, which can make it difficult for locals in these communities to find excellent dining opportunities without driving an hour. For those who call Maricopa home, there will be a new restaurant coming to town, and it comes from an award-winning destination.
MARICOPA, AZ
Journal Inquirer

American Flatbread closes Evergreen Walk restaurant

SOUTH WINDSOR — American Flatbread Co. has closed its restaurant in Evergreen Walk, citing redevelopment plans for the plaza. Neil Sharp, the owner of American Flatbread in Connecticut, said the restaurant had explored moving elsewhere in Evergreen Walk, but couldn’t make it work. “We had months of drawings and quotes,...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
bizjournals

Austin-based restaurant group opening new location in Addison

Austin-based restaurant group Hai Hospitality is opening a Loro location in Addison. The new restaurant will be located at 14999 Montfort Dr. and is scheduled to open in fall 2022. The location will have a deck for dining and an outdoor waiting area with large trees. The Addison concept will also feature a covered outdoor bar.
ADDISON, TX
Hartford Business

Flatbread Company closes South Windsor location

The Flatbread Company restaurant at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor has shut down permanently. Owner Neil Sharp made the announcement in a statement posted to social media. “We wish we could have given everyone more notice, but time and circumstance didn’t allow us to do so,” Sharp said. “With all the legal maneuvering, negotiations and confidentiality agreements involved in big deals like Evergreen Walk, time was a luxury we just didn’t have.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

33
Followers
143
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy