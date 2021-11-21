ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

UPDATE: Victim identified in Saturday night’s hit-and-run in Danville

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLdXX_0d3D5JbS00

UPDATE 8:35 p.m. (11/22/21): The Danville Police Department confirmed the name of the victim of the fatal hit-and-run that took place Saturday night on West Main Street.

Police say Nelson Baisas Baldemor, 74, of Danville was struck and killed while crossing the street.

Willie Junior Coles has been jailed in connection with Baldemor’s death and is being charged with felony hit-and-run, along with knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm as a violent convicted felon.

UPDATE 4:58 a.m. (11/22/21): After “a non-stop investigation” since Saturday night, the Danville Police Department announced they arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian along West Main Street.

According to the police, 44-year-old Willie Junior Coles of Danville, is being held without bond at the Danville City Jail for felony hit-and-run resulting in death, as well as knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm as a violent convicted felon.

With help from the public, the department says investigators completed multiple interviews, located the suspect vehicle, obtained and served multiple search warrants, reviewed many video sources, and ultimately arrested Coles following the hit-and-run.

However, authorities say they have yet to track down the next-of-kin for the 74-year-old man who died after the crash, so his name has yet to be released..

“Again, thank you to the community who provided assistance and our media partners for sharing the request for help since last night!” the Danville police Department said in a statement on Sunday, Nov. 21. “This investigation will continue while locating the family of the victim in this tragedy.”

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Police in Danville say they have recovered the vehicle they believe was involved in Saturday night’s hit-and-run on West Main Street.

The Danville Police Department says a citizen called them about the vehicle. Authorities have impounded that vehicle for crime scene processing.

The department continues to recommend that if anyone has footage from a security camera or they were at or near the scene when the incident occurred, to contact them to share what they know.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Danville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

According to police, the man’s name has not been released as they will be contacting his next-of-kin; however, they are saying the man killed was a 74-year-old Danville resident.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Danville are asking for the public’s help in determining the details that surround a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night and later died at the hospital.

The Danville Police Department says officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 for a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of West Main Street and Lady Astor Street.

The victim was taken to SOVAH Danville Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Police say the victim has not yet been identified.

Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

The department’s crime scene unit and investigators are working to piece together the details of the incident.

If you have surveillance cameras in the area of West Main Street and neighboring areas near Lady Astor Street, if you were traveling in this area during the time of the hit-and-run, if you can identify those responsible, or if you can identify the vehicle involved, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department.

You can reach out to the department at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook .

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible in the incident.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Henry County family arrested after investigation into Patrick County break-ins, authorities say

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Three members of a Henry County family are facing multiple charges for breaking-and-entering and larceny following recent break-ins in Patrick County. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, numerous break-ins have occurred in the Patrick Springs and county line areas over the past several months, prompting an investigation. Authorities say […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Discarded smoking materials result in fire at Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Crews battled a structure fire Saturday night in Danville that was caused by smoking materials. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a structure fire at 133 Westmoreland Court around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. As first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Man facing charges after robbery at convenience store in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After receiving a tip from a community member, police took a Danville man into custody Wednesday night in connection with a robbery at a Danville convenience store. According to the Danville Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at Junior’s Convenience Mart on Worsham Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

VSP begins Operation Christmas program benefiting senior care, domestic violence shelter in the Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police (VSP) has begun its program known as Operation Christmas. VSP is currently accepting donations for Home Instead Senior Care as well as the Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter. Items they are taking as donations include: Blankets Sheets White Towels White Wash Cloths Canned Vegetables Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WFXR

VDH’s Thursday update includes 1,781 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 962,472 coronavirus cases and 14,616 virus-related deaths as of Thursday, which includes 1,781 new confirmed and probable cases and 19 new confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 710,878 cases and 12,272 deaths are related to the virus as of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office provides meals to families in need

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took time out of their day on Tuesday to bring smiles to those in need. They stopped by homes to deliver meals to families needing a little nourishment as part of their second annual Thanksgiving Feast. The sheriff’s office works with the local […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Crime Stoppers#Police
WFXR

Months after double homicide, Martinsville’s El Norteño shuts down

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Martinsville’s El Norteño restaurant has posted on social media that they will be closing down. The restaurant was the scene of a shooting that claimed the lives of two men earlier this year. El Norteño’s social media post from Monday, Nov. 22 thanks all of their customers for their patronage over […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

VDH: New COVID-19 cases total 1,535; new virus-related deaths climb by 24 in Wednesday update

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,535 new coronavirus cases and 24 new virus-related deaths in Wednesday morning’s update, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 960,691 confirmed and probable cases and 14,597 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 709,796 cases and 12,253 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFXR

VDH Tuesday update: COVID case count increases by 1,586 while number of hospitalizations drops by 241

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,586 new coronavirus cases and 25 new virus-related deaths in Tuesday morning’s update, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 959,156 confirmed and probable cases and 14,573 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 708,779 cases and 12,234 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Virginia, North Carolina state troopers inspect over 700 vehicles during ‘Interstate Fall Enforcement Blitz’

(WFXR) — In order to increase interstate safety in the western and southwestern parts of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement operation across I-81 in Virginia, as well as I-77 in both Virginia and North Carolina. Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Danville jury finds man not guilty in 2016 fatal shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A jury in Danville has found Devin Lamont Womack not guilty in the fatal shooting of Mark Graves from 2016. Womack was accused of being involved in the shooting that took place on Sept. 30, 2016, in the 1300 block of Aspen Street in Danville. Graves was found dead inside of […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

1,895 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths reported by VDH on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 1,895 new coronavirus cases and 26 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 951,698 confirmed and probable cases and 14,469 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 704,218 cases and 12,152 deaths are related to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Driver charged after crash with Pittsylvania County school bus on Friday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities say a Pittsylvania County driver has been charged after being involved in a collision with a school bus on Friday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a Pittsylvania County school bus and a 2015 Buick Enclave were involved in the crash, which took place shortly before 4 p.m. on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

839
Followers
259
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy