UPDATE: Victim identified in Saturday night’s hit-and-run in Danville

UPDATE 8:35 p.m. (11/22/21): The Danville Police Department confirmed the name of the victim of the fatal hit-and-run that took place Saturday night on West Main Street.

Police say Nelson Baisas Baldemor, 74, of Danville was struck and killed while crossing the street.

Willie Junior Coles has been jailed in connection with Baldemor’s death and is being charged with felony hit-and-run, along with knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm as a violent convicted felon.

UPDATE 4:58 a.m. (11/22/21): After “a non-stop investigation” since Saturday night, the Danville Police Department announced they arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian along West Main Street.

According to the police, 44-year-old Willie Junior Coles of Danville, is being held without bond at the Danville City Jail for felony hit-and-run resulting in death, as well as knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm as a violent convicted felon.

With help from the public, the department says investigators completed multiple interviews, located the suspect vehicle, obtained and served multiple search warrants, reviewed many video sources, and ultimately arrested Coles following the hit-and-run.

However, authorities say they have yet to track down the next-of-kin for the 74-year-old man who died after the crash, so his name has yet to be released..

“Again, thank you to the community who provided assistance and our media partners for sharing the request for help since last night!” the Danville police Department said in a statement on Sunday, Nov. 21. “This investigation will continue while locating the family of the victim in this tragedy.”

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Police in Danville say they have recovered the vehicle they believe was involved in Saturday night’s hit-and-run on West Main Street.

The Danville Police Department says a citizen called them about the vehicle. Authorities have impounded that vehicle for crime scene processing.

The department continues to recommend that if anyone has footage from a security camera or they were at or near the scene when the incident occurred, to contact them to share what they know.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Danville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

According to police, the man’s name has not been released as they will be contacting his next-of-kin; however, they are saying the man killed was a 74-year-old Danville resident.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Danville are asking for the public’s help in determining the details that surround a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night and later died at the hospital.

The Danville Police Department says officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 for a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of West Main Street and Lady Astor Street.

The victim was taken to SOVAH Danville Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Police say the victim has not yet been identified.

The department’s crime scene unit and investigators are working to piece together the details of the incident.

If you have surveillance cameras in the area of West Main Street and neighboring areas near Lady Astor Street, if you were traveling in this area during the time of the hit-and-run, if you can identify those responsible, or if you can identify the vehicle involved, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department.

You can reach out to the department at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook .

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible in the incident.

