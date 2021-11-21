ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Prices Are Rising, but These 3 Stocks Do Well in Times of Inflation

By Daniel Foelber, Scott Levine, and Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Franco-Nevada offers investors a unique approach to investing in gold.
  • Freeport-McMoRan is ideally placed to benefit from rising copper prices.
  • Chevron stock is a wise bet considering oil and gas is a key culprit of rising inflation.

There are lots of stories circulating the markets right now. The booming of electric-vehicle stocks like Rivian and volatile crypto markets are two that stick out. However, the most pervasive story affecting all investors is rising inflation.

On Nov. 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index is up 6.2% over the last 12 months. Supply-chain issues, higher raw material costs, and seven-year-high oil and gas prices are just a few of the reasons why inflation is at a 30-year high. Rising prices affect nearly every sector of the economy, as companies are pressured to either soak up added costs or pass those costs along to their customers through price hikes.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are three companies built to combat inflation. Here's what makes each of these dividend stocks a great buy now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVpxv_0d3D4vfV00
Image source: Getty Images.

Enjoy golden slumbers while inflation causes others to lose sleep

Scott Levine (Franco-Nevada): You don't have to be the savviest of investors to know that buying gold is a long-practiced strategy for safeguarding against economic uncertainty. What's less well-known, however, is that gaining exposure to the yellow metal transcends pawning those gold necklaces pushed to the back of the jewelry drawer or visiting the local coin gallery to buy bullion. In fact, your gold investment choices extend beyond the companies that dig it out of the ground.

Instead, the best route for adding luster to your portfolio to guard against inflation is a royalty and streaming company. Unlike gold-mining companies that assume considerable risk in developing and operating capital-intensive gold assets, royalty and streaming companies like Franco-Nevada act as a particular type of financier that provides upfront capital for mining companies to develop their assets. In exchange, royalty and streaming companies retain the right to purchase a percentage of the mined mineral at a preset price or the ability to collect a percentage of mineral production from mining operations. While Franco-Nevada has exposure to various precious metals, as well as energy assets, it's gold that provides the lion's share of the company's revenue: 54% in Q3 2021.

Okay, you're thinking, so it's a different type of gold stock, but it still depends on the price of gold to rise, right? Wrong.

The company's operating model means that it will certainly benefit from a rise in the price of the yellow stuff, but it's not a zero-sum game -- the price of gold can fall and the company can still prosper. Take last quarter for example.

In Q3 2021, Franco-Nevada reported an 8.7% year-over-year increase in the amount of gold equivalent ounces. Meanwhile, the company reported a 6.4% drop in the average price of gold, compared to the same period in 2020. Despite these two conditions, the company reported strong year-over-year growth in terms of revenue and net income of 13% and 7.9%, respectively.

Don't complain about rising raw copper prices -- buy copper miners

Lee Samaha (Freeport-McMoRan): The logic is simple: If one of the reasons inflation is rising comes down to increasing raw material prices, then it makes sense to buy stocks that directly benefit from them. Therefore, it makes sense to start looking at the most economically sensitive commodities, which usually means copper.

Copper is used across construction, electrical networks, industrial machinery, transportation, and consumer products -- you name it. So when the economy picks up, there's increased demand for copper. That's how investors have traditionally looked at the metal.

However, the reality is that copper will receive a long-term demand pull from its use in emerging technologies such as electric vehicles -- they require up to four times more copper than internal-combustion engines. In addition, copper is used in renewable energy (installations, transmission, and distribution networks), and a host of other technologies are tied to electrification trends.

Meanwhile, Freeport-McMoRan's management believes that supply conditions will remain tight in the industry on the whole, even as the miner is in the process of expanding its sites after a period of investment.

There's no guarantee that copper prices will continue to soar, and there's no shortage of copper reserves in the world (getting permits and setting up sites is the issue). However, if you're worried about inflation, then buying Freeport-McMoRan will provide a useful way to profit from rising prices.

Moreover, given copper's importance in the energy transition, it's a pretty good bet that demand will rise in the coming decades. All of this makes Freeport-McMoRan an attractive stock for investors.

This dividend stock can protect you from cracks in the economy

Daniel Foelber (Chevron): As Lee said, a simple way to combat inflation is to find the companies that are causing it in the first place. Aside from higher raw material costs used in industrial production, one of the main contributors to rising U.S. inflation is energy costs.

Energy is the best-performing sector so far this year, but you wouldn't know it from glancing at the S&P 500 because the sector makes up less than 3% of the index. Even the mightiest energy giants -- ExxonMobil and Chevron -- are worth less than software companies like Adobe or Salesforce.

While there's a lot of value if you know where to look, it's worth mentioning that the energy sector is chock-full of risky companies with overly leveraged balance sheets, prone to booms and busts. Right now, many of those names are booming, but it's best to stick to the select few that can sustain positive free cash flow in good times and bad.

Chevron isn't just an attractive pick due to its size and diversified business that spans the integrated oil and gas value chain. It also stands out because it has a very efficient portfolio and is arguably the leanest of the oil majors.

Put another way, Chevron can get a good return on the oil and gas it produces, transports, and refines without spending as much money as its competitors. This is due, in part, to a heavy amount of spending that began tapering off after the crash of 2014 and 2015.

But it's also because the company has made good investments in attractive plays that can generate a return even at lower oil and gas prices. It also hasn't shied away from leaning into moments of weakness in the market -- most notably, by purchasing Noble Energy's Permian Basin assets on the cheap during the height of the 2020 downturn.

Not only is Chevron "the company" resistant to inflationary pressures, but shareholders also receive a 4.6% dividend yield. That's nearly enough on its own to offset the current year-over-year inflation rate of 6.2%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

Despite falling 50% from its all-time high, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has still generated tremendous returns in a short period of time. Since going public in December 2020, the stock's price has skyrocketed 570%, crushing the broader S&P 500. After those gains, is it too late to buy this fintech stock?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gold Mining#Gold Jewelry#Times Of Inflation#Franco Nevada#Freeport Mcmoran#Rivian#Fnv Rrb#Chevron#Cvx
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asia stock markets decline amid inflation, oil price worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.1% to 29,436.73 in early trading, following a national holiday Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,988.40. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down nearly 0.1% to 7,403.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.3% to 24,588.48, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,575.93.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Guess? Stock Jumped 16% at the Open Today

Although Guess? warned that economic closures could impact future results, it has deftly managed to avoid some of the big pitfalls hitting other retailers. Shares of fashion retailer Guess? (NYSE:GES) rose as much as 16% in the first minutes of trading on Nov. 24. By 10:30 a.m. ET the stock had trimmed that gain a bit, but was still sitting with an impressive advance of 13%. It was the company's after-the-close earnings release on Nov. 23 that likely got investors excited. The fiscal third quarter of 2022 was, overall, a pretty good one, but what management didn't have to talk about may be just as important as what it did talk about.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

Global-e is growing in its niche space of international e-commerce. Revolve Group is using artificial intelligence to sell fashion to millennials. Offerpad is carving out a space in the high-growth ibuying industry. Many investors get into trading stocks with the desire to find top stocks to buy into early in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

FuboTV is a solid play on the growth of sports streaming and sports betting markets. PubMatic is adapting to the new cookie-less ad tech landscape. Growth stocks have been the star performers of the U.S. equity market for the past 12 years, driven by ultra-low interest rates and the availability of cheap capital. However, broader market indicators are suggesting these driving forces may be waning. In October 2021, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI, a metric used to gauge inflation) rose year over year by 6.2%, the highest surge since December 1990. In response to this rising inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is now hinting at reducing the pace of bond buying.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks To Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Square is a financial technology company that will be seen as a normal way to handle finances. A decade from now, it might not even be possible to watch TV like our grandparents did. Mobile gaming is evolving into something bigger than games, which could create a tailwind opportunity for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want 10X Returns? 1 Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Organizations will spend $2.4 trillion on digital transformation initiatives by 2024. PagerDuty helps businesses keep their digital infrastructure in working order. This stock could grow tenfold in value over the next 10 years. From e-commerce to cloud computing, digital transformation (DX) promises to cut costs, boost productivity, and improve the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Axsome Therapeutics' leading pipeline candidate boasts blockbuster potential. Novavax will soon enter coronavirus vaccine market in many developed nations. The stock market has been on a fantastic run since late March 2020, with the S&P 500 more than doubling since then. Perhaps your portfolio has performed on par with the broader market, or maybe it hasn't.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

Costco delivers unrivaled value for the consumer. Netflix is a must-have and affordable subscription service. Activision Blizzard delivers year-round entertainment for nearly 400 million gamers every month. Bear markets can be nerve-wracking, but lower stock prices and valuations also set patient investors up for wealth-building gains. However, you want to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as Treasury yields extend rise after data deluge

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1.8 basis points to 1.682%. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I've Bought or Bet Against in November

One industry's growth potential is so enticing, it accounted for both purchases this month. Meanwhile, the valuation for one hot IPO has this Fool hitting the brakes. Whether investors realize it or not, they're navigating their way through a historic period for the stock market. During the first quarter of 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 saw its quickest plunge of at least 30% in its storied history (it took about a month). This was followed by the strongest bounce back on record, with the S&P 500 taking less than 17 months to double from its pandemic trough on March 23, 2020.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Tech Stocks Are Plunging in Wednesday's Premarket

Markets were lower in premarket trading Wednesday. Tech stocks Autodesk and Anaplan plunged after reporting their latest financial results late Tuesday. Investors appear to be rotating away from high-growth tech stocks toward other names. The stock market has seen some volatility pop back up after a strong rally throughout much...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

UPS has a growth opportunity coming from surging e-commerce volumes. The recovery in the commercial aviation market will benefit Raytheon Technologies. Alphabet's Google will continue to generate mammoth cash flows for investors. Committing to buying and holding a stock for 20 years is no easy task. If you do it,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Loopring After Its Plunge From a Record High?

Loopring uses the faster, cheaper Layer 2 of the extremely secure Ethereum protocol for transactions. Various bits of information and gossip hint at a possible alliance between Loopring and GameStop. GameStop itself seems to be working on an NFT marketplace related to Ethereum. Decentralized finance payment and liquidity token Loopring...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why HP Stock Popped 10% This Morning

The stock of personal computing powerhouse HP (NYSE:HPQ) powered higher in early Wednesday trading, rising 10.6% through 10 a.m. ET after beating fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates with a stick. Instead of the $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) pro forma on sales of $15.4 billion that Wall Street had expected, HP...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Walmart has made the most of the pandemic and the post-pandemic recovery, but the stock is barely trading higher in 2021. Disney is being held back by Disney+ in more ways than one, but it's hard to ignore the obvious reopening play. Our cars were parked last year, and that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy