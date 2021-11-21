I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb

The author stayed in a lifeguard tower in South Miami-Dade Marina in Florida, and she thought it was refreshingly budget-friendly getaway. Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently spent a night in a funky lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, and it was a glamper's dream.

lifeguard tower For $100 a night, I got a small room with a comfy bed and sweeping views of the Florida Everglades.

I hadn't thought to book unique glamping trips on Airbnb before, but it was so fun, I'd do it again.

For $100, I stayed in a unique lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, where I got a comfy bed, stunning views of the Florida Everglades and Manatee Bay, and easy access to nature.

The author sits outside of the lifeguard tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the Airbnb accommodation, according to our reporting standards.

There are certainly more glamorous and expensive ways to go glamping — you could pay thousands of dollars for luxury glamping accommodations, Insider reports.

A glamping accommodation in Northern Botswana. Jason Edwards/Getty Images

Glamping offers an ideal compromise if you want to camp without actually sleeping on the ground, as Insider reports.

A glamping accommodation on the Sri Lankan highlands. Cavan Images/Getty Images

But I never would have thought that Airbnb would be a great way to find such a unique, budget-friendly glamping experience. Now that I know, I plan to do it again.

The author is seen at the lifeguard tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

On my way to the tower at South Miami-Dade Marina, my host texted me to bring bottled water because the water on site is suitable for showering but not drinking.

A view of the highway leading to the accommodation. Joey Hadden/Insider

While the lifeguard towers are originally from Miami South Beach, they've been relocated next to a dock that feels secluded and has a locking gate.

The property where the tower is located is behind a locked gate. Joey Hadden/Insider

This made me feel the sweet isolation of camping without having to fear for my safety. Plus, it allowed me to sleep next to manatees, according to a sign posted near a boat ramp.

The boat ramp has a sign that says to watch for manatees. Joey Hadden/Insider

The shared bathroom was in a small, yellow building near the front of the property, and I only ran into one other guest when I first arrived. I was also frequently greeted by cats and chickens that freely roamed the property.

The bathroom is seen on the left. Joey Hadden/Insider

A few yards away, my host directed me to my lifeguard tower — the red, white, and blue one.

A view from below the lifeguard tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

The tower next to it was also painted in vibrant hues, and the turquoise and yellow kept catching my eye.

A view of the neighboring tower next to the dock. Joey Hadden/Insider

After taking a walk around my starred and striped tower, I thought it looked like a pretty cool place to hang out.

The tower is seen from different angles. Joey Hadden/Insider

Sitting up on the porch overlooking the dock, the boats, and the Florida Everglades felt so peaceful that I forgot I was just yards away from a highway.

A view of the dock from the top of the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside, the tower seemed to be about 100 square feet and had all the basics I needed — a bed, air conditioning, towels, and simple decor.

The tower had air conditioning, towels, and minimal decor. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was grateful for two sets of outlets next to the queen-size bed, which was firm with a slight give. One of the outlets had two USB ports as well. I was able to charge all of my devices at the same time — a luxury when camping.

The author sits on a queen-size bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

Above, stringed lights were the only source of light in the tower. I thought that might bother me at night, but instead, it just added to the glamping vibe.

String lights are seen on the ceiling. Joey Hadden/Insider

There were wide windows on three sides of the tower, and I felt like I was sleeping outside but with the comforts of the indoors.

The marina is seen through windows from inside the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

If I wanted privacy, I could push the wooden shutters up over the windows and pull them back down again.

The wooden shutters can be pushed up or pulled down. Joey Hadden/Insider

My host warned me that the bugs came out at dusk and dawn and advised that I only go outside during those times with covered legs. I decided to skip the bug bites and stay inside.

A view from the top of the tower shows the staircase leading up to it Joey Hadden/Insider

I had the perfect view of the sun setting indoors anyway. The windows were high, so I sat on a stool —the only chair in the room — and took it all in.

A view of the sunset from inside the tower Joey Hadden/Insider

The high stool felt like an intentional choice, and I appreciated it, especially since it was my favorite color, orange.

The stool was next to a table holding a fake plant. Joey Hadden/Insider

When the sun set, I ran into some cats on my way to the bathroom, where I took a quick shower and brushed my teeth. Since I felt like I was camping, I thought it was a nice bonus to have somewhere to get cleaned up.

The author brushes her teeth in the bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a full moon that night, and I could see it lighting up the clouds from my bed. I thought that on a clearer night, I'd probably be able to see some stars, and maybe even some animals.

A view outside the tower at night and in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

I could see the sun rise and set from all angles thanks to the windows that wrapped around the tower. That was my favorite part of the whole experience.

A view of the sun rising from inside the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the bed was comfortable, and I woke up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

The author takes a selfie in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

On my way out, I noticed a kayak, which I had access to but unfortunately didn't have time to use.

A view of the property as the author leaves in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I locked up and headed off to my next adventure, I was surprised at how much more relaxed I felt after just 15 hours in this Airbnb.