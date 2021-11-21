ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb

By Joey Hadden
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOurN_0d3D4iRI00
The author stayed in a lifeguard tower in South Miami-Dade Marina in Florida, and she thought it was refreshingly budget-friendly getaway. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I recently spent a night in a funky lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, and it was a glamper's dream.
  • For $100 a night, I got a small room with a comfy bed and sweeping views of the Florida Everglades.
  • I hadn't thought to book unique glamping trips on Airbnb before, but it was so fun, I'd do it again.

For $100, I stayed in a unique lifeguard tower I found on Airbnb, where I got a comfy bed, stunning views of the Florida Everglades and Manatee Bay, and easy access to nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ryAJ_0d3D4iRI00
The author sits outside of the lifeguard tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the Airbnb accommodation, according to our reporting standards.

There are certainly more glamorous and expensive ways to go glamping — you could pay thousands of dollars for luxury glamping accommodations, Insider reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9NYb_0d3D4iRI00
A glamping accommodation in Northern Botswana. Jason Edwards/Getty Images

Glamping offers an ideal compromise if you want to camp without actually sleeping on the ground, as Insider reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhBt4_0d3D4iRI00
A glamping accommodation on the Sri Lankan highlands. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Source: Insider

But I never would have thought that Airbnb would be a great way to find such a unique, budget-friendly glamping experience. Now that I know, I plan to do it again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp1mz_0d3D4iRI00
The author is seen at the lifeguard tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

On my way to the tower at South Miami-Dade Marina, my host texted me to bring bottled water because the water on site is suitable for showering but not drinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNJkY_0d3D4iRI00
A view of the highway leading to the accommodation. Joey Hadden/Insider

While the lifeguard towers are originally from Miami South Beach, they've been relocated next to a dock that feels secluded and has a locking gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZDWD_0d3D4iRI00
The property where the tower is located is behind a locked gate. Joey Hadden/Insider

This made me feel the sweet isolation of camping without having to fear for my safety. Plus, it allowed me to sleep next to manatees, according to a sign posted near a boat ramp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTYMF_0d3D4iRI00
The boat ramp has a sign that says to watch for manatees. Joey Hadden/Insider

The shared bathroom was in a small, yellow building near the front of the property, and I only ran into one other guest when I first arrived. I was also frequently greeted by cats and chickens that freely roamed the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447Gmh_0d3D4iRI00
The bathroom is seen on the left. Joey Hadden/Insider

A few yards away, my host directed me to my lifeguard tower — the red, white, and blue one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWarP_0d3D4iRI00
A view from below the lifeguard tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

The tower next to it was also painted in vibrant hues, and the turquoise and yellow kept catching my eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKNeZ_0d3D4iRI00
A view of the neighboring tower next to the dock. Joey Hadden/Insider

After taking a walk around my starred and striped tower, I thought it looked like a pretty cool place to hang out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2H4V_0d3D4iRI00
The tower is seen from different angles. Joey Hadden/Insider

Sitting up on the porch overlooking the dock, the boats, and the Florida Everglades felt so peaceful that I forgot I was just yards away from a highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYmWH_0d3D4iRI00
A view of the dock from the top of the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside, the tower seemed to be about 100 square feet and had all the basics I needed — a bed, air conditioning, towels, and simple decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vwx2_0d3D4iRI00
The tower had air conditioning, towels, and minimal decor. Joey Hadden/Insider

I was grateful for two sets of outlets next to the queen-size bed, which was firm with a slight give. One of the outlets had two USB ports as well. I was able to charge all of my devices at the same time — a luxury when camping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC2ZH_0d3D4iRI00
The author sits on a queen-size bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

Above, stringed lights were the only source of light in the tower. I thought that might bother me at night, but instead, it just added to the glamping vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPFsV_0d3D4iRI00
String lights are seen on the ceiling. Joey Hadden/Insider

There were wide windows on three sides of the tower, and I felt like I was sleeping outside but with the comforts of the indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xZyW_0d3D4iRI00
The marina is seen through windows from inside the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

If I wanted privacy, I could push the wooden shutters up over the windows and pull them back down again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjKX3_0d3D4iRI00
The wooden shutters can be pushed up or pulled down. Joey Hadden/Insider

My host warned me that the bugs came out at dusk and dawn and advised that I only go outside during those times with covered legs. I decided to skip the bug bites and stay inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ1Sz_0d3D4iRI00
A view from the top of the tower shows the staircase leading up to it Joey Hadden/Insider

I had the perfect view of the sun setting indoors anyway. The windows were high, so I sat on a stool —the only chair in the room — and took it all in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmdo3_0d3D4iRI00
A view of the sunset from inside the tower Joey Hadden/Insider

The high stool felt like an intentional choice, and I appreciated it, especially since it was my favorite color, orange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFCfC_0d3D4iRI00
The stool was next to a table holding a fake plant. Joey Hadden/Insider

When the sun set, I ran into some cats on my way to the bathroom, where I took a quick shower and brushed my teeth. Since I felt like I was camping, I thought it was a nice bonus to have somewhere to get cleaned up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htYbB_0d3D4iRI00
The author brushes her teeth in the bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

There was a full moon that night, and I could see it lighting up the clouds from my bed. I thought that on a clearer night, I'd probably be able to see some stars, and maybe even some animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19f7OT_0d3D4iRI00
A view outside the tower at night and in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

I could see the sun rise and set from all angles thanks to the windows that wrapped around the tower. That was my favorite part of the whole experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9GED_0d3D4iRI00
A view of the sun rising from inside the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the bed was comfortable, and I woke up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drBJJ_0d3D4iRI00
The author takes a selfie in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

On my way out, I noticed a kayak, which I had access to but unfortunately didn't have time to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0kmU_0d3D4iRI00
A view of the property as the author leaves in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I locked up and headed off to my next adventure, I was surprised at how much more relaxed I felt after just 15 hours in this Airbnb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKFn3_0d3D4iRI00
The author locks the gate and exits the property. Joey Hadden/Insider

Comments / 153

Jimmy John
2d ago

Great ??.. so how safe is it there ?… and sharing a bathroom in the middle of the night???…sounds rather dangerous..I wouldn’t want my daughter to stay there!

Reply(7)
32
Roberta L Preston
2d ago

nature, bobcats, alligators, and creepy people haunting women in old lifeguard towers. Sounds fun with my pit, rottie or shephard, and a Glock 44. Be careful out there......Have fun, but be CAREFUL🤔👍

Reply(6)
26
Scruffy Nerf Hearder ??‍?
3d ago

My uncle Sam set me up with a tent overlooking the Syrian desert 🏜 🙄 🤣

Reply(13)
77
Related
Insider

How to grow and care for a croton plant

Crotons are tropical plants known for their eye-catching multicolored leaves. Crotons prefer high humidity and bright sunlight to maintain their colorful foliage. A well-draining potting mix can help prevent root rot in your croton plant. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. A croton is the kind...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Insider

Insider

197K+
Followers
18K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy