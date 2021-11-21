New x86/x86_64 KVM Patches Would Help Reduce Excess TLB Flushing

In an age where organizations have established a direct dependence on software to run critical business operations, it’s fundamental that they are evaluating their software development lifecycles and that of their extended environment — third-party partners — against the same standards. Concerns around vulnerability management are gaining more government attention around the world in order to acknowledge and emphasize vulnerability detection capabilities across the supply chains. In fact, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued guidance concerning the minimum standards that vendors or developers should meet to verify enterprise software. The standards are meant to encourage a common framework across government and industry regarding how organizations manage critical software and protect data privacy, integrity and confidentiality.
