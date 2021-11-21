New x86/x86_64 KVM Patches Would Help Reduce Excess TLB Flushing

A fourth iteration of the AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver patches for Linux have been sent out for review and testing. This is the amd-pstate driver aiming for better power efficiency on Linux by leveraging ACPI CPPC found with Zen 2 and newer processors. Valve collaborated with AMD on the creation of this new driver that aims to be superior to the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver currently used by AMD processors. This driver has been undergoing public review since September with aims to make it to the mainline kernel.

