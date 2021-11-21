3 things we learned from UCF’s beatdown of UConn

UCF quarterback Mikey Keene extends to score a touchdown as UConn defensive back Stan Cross (17) fails to stop him. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

UCF rolled over UConn 49-17, totaling over 500 yards of offense Saturday night and coming up with 3 interceptions. Here’s what we learned as the Knights remained perfect at home:

1. Mikey Keene has some wheels

While the freshman threw for over 200 yards for the third time in the past four games, Keene’s most eye-catching play of the evening came on the ground.

Keene broke multiple tackles on the way to a 30-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The diving score was the longest and first of his career.

The ability for Keene to run effectively, even if it’s only for a play or two, is an encouraging sign, especially when considering he wasn’t a dual-threat quarterback in high school. As a senior at Chandler (Ariz.), Keene rushed for 13 yards on 12 carries.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said after the game Keene’s running ability will keep defenses honest by adding another layer to his game.

2. Navarro jumps Gatewood

Speaking of quarterbacks using their feet, redshirt freshman Parker Navarro continues to be an effective ball carrier for the Knights.

Typically Malzahn goes to Kentucky transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood or uses running back Isaiah Bowser in the Wildcat formation in short-yardage situations in the red zone.

With Bowser (ankle) out again, Navarro got another chance to score while finishing with 3 carries for 41 yards.

Last week in a similar situation at SMU, Malzahn said Gatewood was banged up and Navarro was their other option beyond Keene.

Against UConn, however, Gatewood did eventually see the field but not until later when the score was out of reach. This indicates, perhaps, Navarro has passed the transfer quarterback in the pecking order.

3. Jon Powell solid at linebacker

Without Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (suspended) in the first half and Bryson Armstrong (torn knee ligament) for the rest of season, UCF had serious questions at linebacker outside of Tatum Bethune.

While expectations weren’t exactly high, redshirt senior Jon Powell performed well in his first start at linebacker. Powell, a former safety, recorded 1 sack and 2 tackles for loss, both career marks.

While Jean-Baptiste returned in the second half vs. UConn, seeing Powell emerge late in the year for a weakened defensive position is an encouraging sign with one regular-season game and a bowl left.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .