Victim hurt in Cincy district shooting that briefly prompted UTEP to shelter in place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, according to El Paso police.

Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m.

The shooting drew a major police response, prompting nearby UTEP to issue a shelter-in-place alert for students on campus. El Paso and UTEP police examined a campus parking garage across the street from the shooting scene as part of the investigation.

"If you are on campus, please shelter in place. Otherwise, do not approach the campus area at this time," said the alert, which was issued about 3 a.m.

The UTEP alert indicated the shooting occurred at 2700 N. Mesa Street, which sits on the corner of Cincinnati Street. The owner of the bar listed at that location said the shooting happened in the street and not in the bar itself - and maintained the bar had no involvement. A stretch of Cincinnati Street as well as a portion of Mesa was cordoned off by El Paso police and El Paso County Constable units and crime scene tape.

The shooting suspects were still outstanding, according to the UTEP alert. Meantime, police said the condition of the shooting victim wasn't immediately known.

As of about 4:15 a.m., UTEP issued an "All Clear," dropping the shelter-in-place order. "The dangerous situation is over," UTEP tweeted, but officials didn't indicate whether the fleeing suspects had been captured.

