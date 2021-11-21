ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Upcountry History Museum receives $13.5K COVID-19 recovery grant

By Jeannie Putnam
greenvillejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upcountry History Museum announced Nov. 15 it was awarded a $13,500 Growth Grant from South Carolina Humanities, a nonprofit based in Columbia. The grant was funded by the National Endowment...

greenvillejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

Museum of the Mountain West receives $18,000 grant, eyes adding deputy executive director

Montrose’s Museum of the Mountain West, coming off a busy summer, has received $18,000 from a Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grant. Museum of the Mountain West is one of 79 recipients in Colorado. The grants were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
MONTROSE, CO
montanakaimin.com

Doctor spreads COVID-19 misinformation, $850,000 grant for women and museum plans

UM doctor receives backlash over covid-19 misinformation. Dr. Justin Buls, a doctor employed by the University through its Kalispell-based Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana program, has received backlash for spreading COVID-19 misinformation online. According to reporting from the Missoulian, Buls made Facebook posts likening mask requirements to child abuse,...
MISSOULA, MT
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum awarded Humanities Kansas SHARP Recovery Grant plus exhibit funding

Special to the News-Ledger Humanities Kansas recently awarded a SHARP Recovery Grant in the amount of $8,807, to the Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum. SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and have faced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020-21. Grants may be used […]
LINDSBORG, KS
41nbc.com

Museum of Aviation receives $3,500 grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Council for the Arts awarded a vibrant communities grant to the Museum of Aviation in Houston County. The $3,500 grant will go toward hosting the museum’s second ever “Beatles Tribute Show” and dinner. The Georgia Council for the Arts gives this grant out to bring art into different areas of Georgia.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Growth Grant
ourquadcities.com

Putnam Museum to update regional history exhibit with new $245,000 grant

The Putnam Museum and Science Center has received a $245,000 grant from the national Institute of Museum and Library Services for an ongoing community collaboration exploring regional history. Rachael Mullins, president and CEO of the Putnam (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport), will introduce stakeholders and representatives from partner organizations that...
DAVENPORT, IA
akronschools.com

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Second grade students went to The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, their Essential Experience field trip funded by the GAR. They got to spend the day with a guide learning about and seeing some animals that are native to Ohio, seeing dinosaur fossils, feeling an earthquake simulator, and looking at gems and minerals including their birthstones.
CLEVELAND, OH
East Tennessean

Archives of Appalachia and Reece Museum receive grant

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia and Reece Museum were awarded a SHARP grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which was distributing funds given by the American Rescue Plan. “The Reece Museum and the Archives of Appalachia, we put our heads together and came up with a proposal that’s going...
APPALACHIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kiss951.com

Charlotte Museum Of History Receives $50,000 From Truist

The Charlotte Museum of History announced Wednesday that they had received a $50,000 donation from Truist. The money will go to support the day-to-day operations of the museum. The gift was made as part of Truist’s Executive Leadership Volunteer Day which was hosted at the museum. As part of the Volunteer day AMP UP! Charlotte, ASPIRE Community Capital, and NXT|CLT also were awarded donations of $50,000 each.
CHARLOTTE, NC
we-ha.com

Art Museum at USJ Received $300K Endowment to Benefit K-12 Students

The Art Museum at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford received an endowment that will support art-based education programs. The Art Museum at the University of Saint Joseph has been awarded a $300,000 Endowment from the MJB Foundation to support Art Museum-based education programs benefiting Hartford K-12 students.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WCJB

Matheson History Museum receives more than $22,000 in relief funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum in Gainesville is getting more than $22,000 in federal pandemic relief funding. Museum staffers say the grant will go to salaries and utilities.  The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.  Funds are distributed through the nonprofit group Florida Humanities.  The Matheson...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thereflector.com

Commission to present Silver Citizen Award, discuss COVID-19 recovery

The Clark County Commission on Aging will hold its monthly online meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, to discuss recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and present its second annual Silver Citizen Award. Carol Starbuck, of Camas, will be given the award, which was created to recognize older individuals who go above...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
1808Delaware

OWU’s Ross Art Museum Receives Prestigious Grant

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum is one of 15 organizations in the nation selected to receive 2021 grants from the New York City-based Andrea Frank Foundation. The Ross will receive $25,000 from the nonprofit foundation, which works to preserve the legacies of artist June Leaf and photographer...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Garage Museum to Expand by 102,000 Square Feet with Historic Pavilion in Moscow’s Gorky Park

The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, one of the biggest contemporary art museums in Russia, is getting ready to significantly expand. The Moscow institution is set to revitalize the Hexagon pavilion, an architectural landmark of Gorky Park that has sat in disuse for decades, and turn it into a new space where the museum will host exhibitions. The Japanese architectural firm SANAA has partnered with the museum to overhaul the original design by Russian architect Ivan Zholtovsky. Dasha Zhukova, a prominent collector who cofounded the museum, said in a statement, “Garage continues to champion work that is contextual, contemporary, and collaborative....
MUSEUMS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico receives $7.9M grant to boost travel, tourism recovery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is receiving nearly $8 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in an effort to accelerate recovery to tourism and travel. The New Mexico Tourism Department reports that the state is one of 34 states to receive an American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Grant from EDA.
TRAVEL
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Chamber Foundation awarded $25K Power:Ed grant

Power:ED, the philanthropy arm of SC Student Loan, announced Nov. 17 a $25,000 grant to the Greenville Chamber Foundation. The funds will be used to support the Chamber’s partnership with Greenville County Schools, LaunchGVL, which works to provide paid internship opportunities for high school juniors and seniors, especially for typically disadvantaged students.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy