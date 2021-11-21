ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic has made it more difficult to tackle migrant crisis – Javid

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316oup_0d3D3n6O00

The coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to send failed asylum seekers back to the countries from which they came, the Health Secretary has said, as the Government was accused of failing to tackle the migrant crisis.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said on Sunday that at the current rate, more migrants will be travelling to Britain via the English Channel that there are voters in the Home Secretary’s constituency if the Government doesn’t act.

And hundreds more people, including very young children, have made the dangerous Channel crossing to the UK over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXLMr_0d3D3n6O00
A family is helped to shore as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Adults carrying youngsters and others wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast of England on Saturday with help from lifeboat crews.

And while official figures have not been confirmed it is believed hundreds of people made the journey.

More than 24,700 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the Channel crossing in small boats – almost three times the number there were in 2020.

Mr Thomas-Symonds accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of “comprehensively failing” to stem the flow.

He told the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that it was a “dangerous failure”, adding: “And it appears the Prime Minister agrees because he seems to be putting the minister for the Cabinet Office in charge of a review of this.”

The Times reported that Boris Johnson had drafted in Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay to oversee the issue of the rising number of migrants arriving on Britain’s shores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKu3s_0d3D3n6O00
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

The newspaper said that the PM was “exasperated” with the situation following a number of strategies failing to bring numbers down.

And Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “And if the rate (of crossings) continues as it is at the moment, if the rate of increase from last year to this year is repeated again next year, we’ll have as many people risking their lives in the Channel as there are people in Priti Patel’s constituency, her incompetence on this issue is dangerous.”

He said: “We need first of all to have a workable deal with the French authorities, which Priti Patel doesn’t have.

“All she’s interested in is diplomatic spats with the French government. That isn’t what we need.”

Meanwhile, French officials said 243 people in difficulty were recovered and brought to safety at the ports of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Dunkirk and Calais.

It is thought at least 10 migrants have died in the past few weeks while trying to make the dangerous crossing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Javgk_0d3D3n6O00
Undated BBC handout photo of Health Secretary Sajid Javid appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid defended efforts and said Covid had made things more difficult.

He told Andrew Marr: “We do need new agreements with countries, predominately with the countries where most of the failed asylum seekers are coming from, and those aren’t always European countries, and this Home Secretary has done that, she has signed new agreements and put those in place with countries like India.

“But also I would say that the pandemic has made returning people across the world, across asylum systems, much harder, and we do have to take that into account as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Depression ‘has doubled’ during the pandemic – Javid

The proportion of adults with depression has nearly doubled since before the pandemic, the Health Secretary has said. Sajid Javid also described the “dispiriting” backlog of care in a speech to health leaders as he said that “nothing should stand in the way” of the restoration of services. Mr Javid...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Migrant crisis puts Tories in peril

Boris Johnson has been warned the migrant crisis could “destroy” the Conservative Party, as a Telegraph poll showed the overwhelming majority of Tory voters believe the Government's approach to Channel crossings is "too soft". On Saturday, a prominent party donor declared ministers must do “far more” to tackle the problem,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Seeking Asylum#Pandemic#Uk#Government#The English Channel#Home#The Cabinet Office#Times
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Queen holds in-person meeting with Bank of England Governor

The Queen has carried out her second in-person engagement this week, meeting Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England. The 95-year-old monarch held an audience with the head of the financial institution the day after she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy