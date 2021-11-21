ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people arrested after vehicle pursuit

 3 days ago
Two people are in police custody after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit.

The incident happened on County Road 215 near 28th Street in Arlington Township.

Deputies made a traffic stop and talked to the two men that were in the car but shortly after, Van Buren County Sherriffs say the driver fled and lead deputies on a pursuit for several miles reaching speeds as high as 90 miles per hour.

The driver eventually stopped and fled on foot and was eventually found hiding in the woods. Sheriffs say they found the passenger had meth and
amphetamine and was also on parole. He was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriffs Office

