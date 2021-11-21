Stamford Oldtimer’s Dinner moved to April

On Tuesday, December 14th Giovanni’s will host it’s annual Feast of the Seven Fishes. This annual Italian tradition of eating fish on Christmas Eve dates from the Roman Catholic custom of abstinence from meat and dairy products on the eve of certain holidays, including Christmas. The number seven is rooted back in ancient times and it can be connected to multiple Catholic symbols: in fact, the seven seems repeated more than 700 times in the Bible. Also, according to the Roman Catholic Church, seven are the sacraments, the days of the Creation, as well as the deadly sins. Hence seven courses!

