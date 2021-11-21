ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with murder of pensioner found dead in home

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdris Mohammed, 44, has been charged with the murder of David Varlow in Halesowen. A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found dead at his home. The family of 78 year-old David Varlow, who was found...

www.shropshirestar.com

People

2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Former Cop: Police

A former Maryland police officer is dead after he was allegedly involved in a suspected murder-suicide. Maryland State Police identified Baltimore residents Robert Vicosa, 41, and Tia Bynum, 35, on Thursday as two people found in a car Thursday afternoon that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in multiple felonies including child abduction and carjacking.
MARYLAND STATE
BET

Atlanta-Area Power Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A St. Louis power couple that moved to the Atlanta area to expand their business were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6, Keianna Burns, 44, shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before shooting herself.
ATLANTA, GA
#Murder#Pensioner
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Body Of Missing Kings Mountain Man Found, Girlfriend Charged For Murder

While searching for missing Keith Adams of Kings Mountain on Thursday, investigators say they discovered his body in an area off Jim Patterson Road in Cleveland County. SLED officers have since taken 63-year-old Darlene Black, Adams’ live-in girlfriend, into custody in Inman, S.C. and charged her with First Degree Murder warrants.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Danyal Hussein: Teenage Satanist sentenced to life in prison for murder of sisters in Wembley

The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years. Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery. Sentencing Hussein, Ms Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Somerset murders: Couple found dead inside house with children asleep upstairs

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cleveland19.com

Man, woman found dead in Ashtabula Township home

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were found dead inside a home Thursday evening of apparent drug overdoses, said Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies. Deputies responded to the home in the 200 block of Maruba Avenue after getting a tip the vehicle of a missing...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man and woman found dead in Lancashire village

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house near Preston.Lancashire Constabulary said officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after they were called to the property on Cann Bridge Street in the village of Higher Walton at 1.40pm on Saturday.A 35-year-old man from the local area was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder.The force said in a statement: “We were called at 1.40pm today to a concern for the safety of the occupants of a property on Cann Bridge Street, in the village of Higher...
KCRA.com

Man found dead inside Orangevale home, officials say

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A man was found dead inside an Orangevale home on Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they had received reports about a deceased person in the home with guns. The large law enforcement presence was reported in the area of Main Street, south of Vallejo Drive.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS New York

Police: Mother Charged With Murder After 7-Year-Old And 10-Month-Old Found Dead In Car In Hillsborough, N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey mom is facing murder charges after her two children were found dead in the backseat of a car in Somerset County on Tuesday. Skillman neighbors are devastated over what happened to the little girl and her baby brother who lived on their street. Both of them, according to police, murdered by their mother, 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou. “They really kept to themselves,” one person said. “I never saw any sign of her being a bad mom,” Austen Wang-Bailey said. “Why did she do that?” Helen Wang said, crying. “I never even saw the little boy. I understand he...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WPFO

Man found dead outside Hiram home Saturday morning

HIRAM (WGME) -- Maine State Police are investigating after they found a man dead outside a home in Hiram early Saturday morning. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Oak Woods Road around 1:00 a.m. requesting medical assistance for a male who had been shot. Police say they...
MAINE STATE
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

