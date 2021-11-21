Man charged with murder of pensioner found dead in home

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
