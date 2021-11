UCLA fans who made the trip across town to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday hoping to see a memorable performance from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins got their wish. The UCLA quarterback went off for six total touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of total offense in a 62-33 romping of rival USC. But perhaps the most memorable moment, aside from a hurdle touchdown late in the game, came when Thompson-Robinson signed an autograph for a young fan in the grandstands immediately after his first rushing touchdown of the day.

