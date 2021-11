With approximately 90% of the CNMI’s adult population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 84% of its residents already fully vaccinated, combined with the rollout of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will be implementing a comprehensive testing and surveillance strategy that will strengthen the travel process to rapidly identify and contact CNMI residents at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO