The Jets have not been able to stop a nosebleed for the past month. New York has allowed 175 points in its last four games and at least 45 points in three of its last four games. That’s after a Bills offense that mustered just nine points against the Jaguars in Week 9 came to MetLife Stadium and scored 45 points to go along with 489 yards of offense on Sunday. Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns, while the Jets’ secondary had no answer for Stefon Diggs, who finished with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO