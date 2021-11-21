ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Official: Israel to sign solar power deal with Jordan in UAE

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is set to sign a declaration of intent with neighboring Jordan on building a major solar power plant in the kingdom that will be used to generate electricity for Israel, as well as power a desalination plant there to send water onto Jordan, an Israeli official said Sunday.

The deal will be signed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday between the two countries’ energy ministers, said Eyal Hulata, Israeli national security adviser. He made the comment Sunday at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, an annual event hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“The Abraham Accords are the enabler of such an important agreement to promote the national security of both of our countries,” Hulata said, referring to the diplomatic deal that saw the Emirates and Bahrain recognize Israel last year.

Hulata gave no cash value for the project. News site Axios previously reported the deal would see Masdar, an Abu Dhabi-based clean energy firm, build the plant. Israel would pay $180 million a year for the power, to be split between the Emirates and Jordan, Axios reported.

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Israel plans large settlement at shuttered Jerusalem airport

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is moving ahead with plans to build a massive Jewish settlement on the site of a long-abandoned airport that the Palestinians had hoped would one day service their future capital in east Jerusalem. It’s one of several settlement projects that are advancing despite condemnation by the...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Israel and Morocco sign deal for future cooperation and arms sales

Benny Gantz and Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation and future arms sales. Israel and Morocco signed a landmark agreement on Wednesday that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales. The memorandum of understanding is the centrepiece...
MILITARY
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Uae#Ap#Israeli#The Manama Dialogue#Masdar
Reuters

Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (ISRAI.UL) is likely to sell 25% of the company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the first half of 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Israel's privatisation panel gave approval last year for IAI to sell up to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament...
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

Israel, Jordan to Partner in Water-for-Energy Deal

Israel and Jordan have signed a declaration of intent for a water-for-energy deal, Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Monday, in the first such deal between the two countries. The project would see Jordan build 600 megawatts of solar generating capacity which would be exported to Israel, contingent upon Israel providing water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Yonkers Tribune.

Israel, Jordan Sign United Arab Emirates Brokered Deal to Swap Solar Energy and Water By Times of Israel and Agence France Presse

ABU DHABI — November 22, 2021 — Largest-ever Jerusalem / Amman deal will see United Arab Emirates firm build plant in Jordan from which Israel will buy electricity; desalination plant in Israel will send water to Jordan. Israel and Jordan on Monday signed their largest-ever cooperation agreement, which will see...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Israel, UAE Collaborate on Sea, Sensor Capabilities

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: Israel, UAE to Collaborate on Sea Drones, Sensors. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel Aerospace Industries will team with one of the United Arab Emirates' largest defense contractors to build new unmanned naval systems, the companies announced at the Dubai Airshow. The partnership between the Israeli firm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Jewish Press

Israel, Jordan, UAE and US Discuss Joint Solar Farm and Water Projects

Israel is in talks with Jordan, the United Emirates and the United States to agree to joint climate projects, Israel’s Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday. A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the projects include solar-energy production in Jordan for Israel and desalinated Mediterranean water in Israel for Jordan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Israel & UAE in rare military partnership

Israeli and UAE defense suppliers have agreed to jointly develop unmanned vessels that can be tailored for a range of military roles, including anti-sub warfare. The move comes after the two countries held naval drills last week. Emirati state-owned weapons maker EDGE group and the government-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wpguynews.com

Mapped: Solar Power by Country in 2021

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. The world is adopting renewable energy at an unprecedented pace, and solar power is the energy source leading the way. Despite a 4.5% fall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Boeing Capital lands deal with UAE lessor for three RR-powered 777-300s

Boeing Capital has secured a sale agreement with Sky One FZE for three Rolls-Royce powered Boeing 777-300s. Privately-owned Sky One is based in the United Arab Emirates, and specialises on dry & wet leasing, maintenance, MRO, training, operations, and other areas, says Boeing. “With the addition of three 777-300s powered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Israel, UAE launch free trade agreement talks as bilateral trade rises

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and the United Arab Emirates launched talks to establish a free trade agreement between the two countries, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday. Economy Minister Orna Barbivai on Monday held a virtual meeting with her Emirati counterpart, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, to kick off the...
MIDDLE EAST
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE, Bahrain, Israel, US join forces and conduct joint naval drills

Forces from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the United States Naval Forces Central Command and Israel have begun multilateral maritime security operations which will be exercised in the Red Sea. Highlights. UAE, Bahrain, US and Israel join forces for naval drill. These nations will conduct maritime security operations in Red...
MILITARY
pv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar signs deal for 1.5 MW/3 GWh of UK batteries

Sino-Canadian solar and storage manufacturer Canadian Solar has signed a deal to bring another 1.5 GW of battery-based energy storage capacity to the U.K. Project development partner Windel Energy announced the arrangement yesterday, and stated the battery projects will offer up to 3 GWh of storage capacity. Renewables and storage...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
pv-magazine.com

First Solar signs multi-year deals for 5.4 GW of modules

First Solar said that both Lightsource bp and bp placed multi-year orders for up to 5.4 GW combined of First Solar’s thin film photovoltaic solar modules. As part of the deal, Lightsource bp and bp ordered roughly 4.4 GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1 GWdc. Lightsource bp...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

661K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy