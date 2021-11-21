ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Are the Golden State Warriors the best team in league?

By Michael Saenz
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest installment of our NBA Power Rankings, we take a closer look at the Golden State Warriors’ early-season dominance. Through the first month of the season, one of the most dominant teams in the league has been...

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 2

raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
BBC

NBA: Stephen Curry stars as Golden State Warriors beat Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including nine three-pointers, to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99. Curry's tally meant he became the second player to pass 2,900 regular season three-pointers after Ray Allen, who tops the list with 2,973. The Warriors top the Western Conference with 12...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA this season and they’ve been doing it without star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Golden State, 14-2 on the season, could be getting Thompson back pretty soon, though. Thompson, who’s been recovering from a torn Achilles and a torn...
NBA
BBC

NBA: Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen's three-pointers mark as Golden State Warriors win

Stephen Curry set a record for the most three-pointers scored in all NBA games, including play-offs, as the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls. Curry now has 3,366 three-point baskets in all NBA games - regular season and play-offs - adding nine in the Warriors 119-93 win to pass basketball great Ray Allen's mark of 3,358.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry and the Warriors Are Officially Back

We've heard over and over that basketball is a game of runs. In 2021-22, the NBA feels like it's in the middle of a season of runs. Some teams, like the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, started cold but have since rattled off impressive runs. We've seen the opposite from others, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, to name a few.
NBA
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga shows first signs at NBA level

Across the various positives and negatives emanating from the Golden State Warriors last two games, the play of Jonathan Kuminga may have been the most exciting. It’s really the first time Steve Kerr has placed trust in the number seven overall pick, giving him a sustained taste of playing alongside Stephen Curry and against some of the most talented offensive players in the league.
NBA
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Can Jordan Poole remain effective when Klay Thompson returns?

Exploring how the return of Klay Thompson will impact the Golden State Warriors and, specifically, Jordan Poole. It’s no secret that Jordan Poole has been one of the key factors for the Golden State Warriors this season. Each season, he continues to gain momentum and elevate his play. Poole has been starting in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry and the two have become a monster duo with their lethal 3-point shooting.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball Blasts Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

LaVar Ball has been a vocal presence in the NBA world ever since it was time for his son, Lonzo Ball, to join the NBA ranks. Yet Lonzo is the eldest of three, meaning the family hype train continued on. The youngest, LaMelo Ball, was a top prospect in the...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

