MLB

Why the Red Sox’s Alex Cora deserved to be AL Manager of the Year

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
 3 days ago

FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Makes Admission About Eduardo Rodriguez’s Season

It was not Eduardo Rodriguez’s best season. Actually, 2021 was the worst of his six-year career. But there’s a qualifying offer on the table for the 28-year-old starter to remain with the Red Sox — the only club he knows — on a reported one-year, $18.4 million deal. Other reports have gone along with Chaim Bloom’s claim that a multi-year extension is in the works.
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox rumored to have interest in signing a Dodgers All-Star

The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox stars were shown no respect in AL MVP ballot results

Boston Red Sox players didn’t fare well on the AL MVP ballot. The Boston Red Sox were projected to spend the year fighting to climb out of the basement of their division but they exceeded expectations with a 92-win season to secure the top Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, that success wasn’t reflected in the results for the Most Valuable Player award, which MLB released last night.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Win AL Silver Slugger Awards

The Boston Red Sox picked up some hardware Tuesday night. With the 2021 Major League Baseball season behind us, the league is in full-on award mode, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers each took home American League Silver Slugger Awards for their respective positions. Bogaerts earned his fourth Silver Slugger...
MLB
NESN

How Red Sox Ace Nathan Eovaldi Fared In AL Cy Young Voting

Nathan Eovaldi was nothing short of fantastic for the Boston Red Sox this season. Unsurprisingly, it put him in contention for a Cy Young award, which the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Wednesday. The right-hander finished fourth in American League voting with 41 points. He received eight third-place votes,...
MLB
NESN

Justin Verlander Rumors: Red Sox Part Of AL East Arms Race For Ace

Justin Verlander very well could be on his way to the American League East in 2022. Where he makes his home, however, is still up in the air. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent this offseason, and the New York Post reported Tuesday there are multiple AL East teams showing interest.
MLB
NESN

Chaim Bloom Explains Why Red Sox Lost Eduardo Rodriguez To Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez moved on from the Red Sox after seven years in Boston. But it wasn’t due to a lack of interest on the side of the Red Sox. The Red Sox offered Rodriguez a multi-year deal as well as the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but he declined both in order to test free agency. He eventually signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, which is more than Boston was willing to shell out, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
NESN

Alex Cora Mourns Death Of Julio Lugo, Former Red Sox Teammate

Alex Cora’s heart is feeling the pain of Red Sox Nation. The Boston manager reacted to the death of Julio Lugo with sadness on Monday. Cora tweeted a sad face in response to the team’s post about Lugo’s death. Cora and Lugo were Boston teammates in 2007 and 2008 and...
MLB
Gloucester Daily Times

Why signing Marcus Semien should be priority for Red Sox

The Red Sox are about as well-positioned heading into 2022 as anyone could have hoped. Most of the key players from the ALCS-reaching 2021 team are set to return. The team has tens of millions of dollars of dead money finally coming off the books. And, maybe best of all, the farm system has quickly blossomed into one of the best in baseball.
MLB
nbcboston.com

David Ortiz Among 5 Ex-Red Sox Added to Next Year's Hall of Fame Ballot

David Ortiz among five ex-Red Sox added to 2022 HOF ballot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Baseball Hall of Fame unveiled its 2022 ballot Monday, and it includes both a beloved Boston Red Sox player and one of the team's greatest enemies over the last two decades. Red...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox to hire Mike Groopman as new assistant general manager, per report; Former Brewers executive will oversee Boston’s analytics department

Groopman, 36, spent the last four years with the Brewers after initially being hired as the club’s director of international scouting in November 2017. Under Milwaukee general manager/president of baseball operations David Stearns, Groopman oversaw the Brewers’ “international scouting efforts, focusing on player evaluation and acquisition, as well as the management of the international scouting staff, infrastructure and process.”
MLB

