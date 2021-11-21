Why the Red Sox’s Alex Cora deserved to be AL Manager of the Year

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
It was not Eduardo Rodriguez’s best season. Actually, 2021 was the worst of his six-year career. But there’s a qualifying offer on the table for the 28-year-old starter to remain with the Red Sox — the only club he knows — on a reported one-year, $18.4 million deal. Other reports have gone along with Chaim Bloom’s claim that a multi-year extension is in the works.
The Red Sox could steal Chris Taylor away from the Dodgers. Chaim Bloom’s vision for rebuilding the Boston Red Sox was expected to follow a similar blueprint to the one his old mentor Andrew Friedman used to turn the Dodgers into a juggernaut. We didn’t realize that plan involved prying several of his players away from Los Angeles.
After a deep postseason run, the Boston Red Sox are looking to retool their pitcher rotation. While they already have great slingers like Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi, more pitching talent can’t hurt their chances. And based on who they’re aiming to get, they really are gunning for the best of the best in the league.
The Red Sox have these free agent infielders on their radar. There’s a strong possibility that the Boston Red Sox will make a “quiet play” for either Carlos Correa or Marcus Semien in free agency, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. This speculation comes in response to a mailbag...
Boston Red Sox players didn’t fare well on the AL MVP ballot. The Boston Red Sox were projected to spend the year fighting to climb out of the basement of their division but they exceeded expectations with a 92-win season to secure the top Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, that success wasn’t reflected in the results for the Most Valuable Player award, which MLB released last night.
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Red Sox had representation at free agent Justin Verlander’s workout in Florida on Monday, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed. Verlander missed the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Sept. 30, 2020. But the Astros still extended the two-time Cy Young award winner an $18.4 million qualifying offer.
The Boston Red Sox picked up some hardware Tuesday night. With the 2021 Major League Baseball season behind us, the league is in full-on award mode, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers each took home American League Silver Slugger Awards for their respective positions. Bogaerts earned his fourth Silver Slugger...
Nathan Eovaldi was nothing short of fantastic for the Boston Red Sox this season. Unsurprisingly, it put him in contention for a Cy Young award, which the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Wednesday. The right-hander finished fourth in American League voting with 41 points. He received eight third-place votes,...
Justin Verlander very well could be on his way to the American League East in 2022. Where he makes his home, however, is still up in the air. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent this offseason, and the New York Post reported Tuesday there are multiple AL East teams showing interest.
Eduardo Rodriguez moved on from the Red Sox after seven years in Boston. But it wasn’t due to a lack of interest on the side of the Red Sox. The Red Sox offered Rodriguez a multi-year deal as well as the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but he declined both in order to test free agency. He eventually signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, which is more than Boston was willing to shell out, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are losing one their top free agents to another American League team, according to multiple reports. Cody Stavenhagen, of The Athletic, was the first to report that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was finalizing a multi-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. ESPN's Jeff Passan was...
Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi finished fourth in the 2021 American League Cy Young race, according to results announced Wednesday evening. Toronto’s Robbie Ray won the award with 29 of 30 first-place votes; the other first-place vote went to New York’s Gerrit Cole, who finished second. Eovaldi, who had never...
Alex Cora’s heart is feeling the pain of Red Sox Nation. The Boston manager reacted to the death of Julio Lugo with sadness on Monday. Cora tweeted a sad face in response to the team’s post about Lugo’s death. Cora and Lugo were Boston teammates in 2007 and 2008 and...
The Red Sox are about as well-positioned heading into 2022 as anyone could have hoped. Most of the key players from the ALCS-reaching 2021 team are set to return. The team has tens of millions of dollars of dead money finally coming off the books. And, maybe best of all, the farm system has quickly blossomed into one of the best in baseball.
David Ortiz among five ex-Red Sox added to 2022 HOF ballot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Baseball Hall of Fame unveiled its 2022 ballot Monday, and it includes both a beloved Boston Red Sox player and one of the team's greatest enemies over the last two decades. Red...
Three Boston Red Sox players received points in the 2021 AL MVP voting. Rafael Devers (28 points) finished 11th. Xander Bogaerts (7 points) tied for 12th with Bo Bichette. Nathan Eovaldi (4 points) finished tied for 15th with Robbie Ray and Gerrit Cole. Those were the only three pitchers to receive votes.
We’re knee-deep in Red Sox offseason previews and storylines here at NESN.com. Last week, it was an internal look at the organization, and this week, we broke down potential external options and candidates. Now, it’s time to put it all together and give the ol’ college try at trying to...
Groopman, 36, spent the last four years with the Brewers after initially being hired as the club’s director of international scouting in November 2017. Under Milwaukee general manager/president of baseball operations David Stearns, Groopman oversaw the Brewers’ “international scouting efforts, focusing on player evaluation and acquisition, as well as the management of the international scouting staff, infrastructure and process.”
