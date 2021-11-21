Why the Red Sox’s Alex Cora deserved to be AL Manager of the Year

Eduardo Rodriguez moved on from the Red Sox after seven years in Boston. But it wasn’t due to a lack of interest on the side of the Red Sox. The Red Sox offered Rodriguez a multi-year deal as well as the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but he declined both in order to test free agency. He eventually signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, which is more than Boston was willing to shell out, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO