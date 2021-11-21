ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Walking every day can help you live longer, study confirms

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xJWN_0d3D0O7i00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers found walking every day may help people live longer.

They found people who took about 7,000 steps a day had a 50% to 70% lower risk of dying from all causes during after 11 years of follow-up when compared with people who took fewer steps each day.

They also found that accumulating a greater number of steps/day was linked to h an incremental lower risk of mortality until leveling off at approximately 10,000 steps/day.

The study is from the University of Massachusetts. One author is Amanda Paluch.

The team showed that quicker steps weren’t necessarily any better. Step intensity, or the number of steps per minute, didn’t influence the risk of dying.

The team says steps per day is a simple, easy-to-monitor metric and getting more steps/day may be a good way to promote health.

Step-counting devices can be useful tools for monitoring and promoting physical activity.

They suggest that 7,000 steps/day may be a great goal for many individuals who are currently not achieving this amount. This can mean adding a 20-minute walk into your daily schedule.

People don’t need anything fancy or expensive to help count steps either. There are many free apps for smartphones that work extremely well.

Other researchers say that the new study looked at the risk of dying, but other outcomes matter, such as quality of life and mental health.

If you care about exercise, please read studies about walking could bring you long-term health benefits and findings of faster walkers may live longer, even if they are obese.

For more information about exercise, please see recent studies about slower walking speed could predict mobility problems 8 years later and results showing that walking before dinner cannot lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 11

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D can help reduce inflammation, study finds

In a new study from Purdue University, researchers found how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. They found vitamin D reduces inflammation caused by T cells. These are important cells of the immune system and implicated...
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Benefits#Walkers#Jama Network Open
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Vitamins That Can Prevent Aging, Say Studies

Many of us spend serious money on anti-aging products and regimens. But your pursuit of youth doesn't have to be that complicated or expensive. In fact, it can start in your kitchen. Research suggests that certain vitamins provide powerful anti-aging support to the body, and you can stock up on most of them via the right healthy foods. These are five vitamins studies say can help prevent aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Science
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Never Do After 50, According to Doctors

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MLive

Drinking these 2 things can lower your risk of stroke and dementia, new study finds

People who drank several cups of coffee or tea per day over a 10-to-14-year period had the lowest risk for stroke and dementia, according to a study published Tuesday. Researchers from Tianjin Medical University in China studied 360,000 people who drank daily either two-to-three cups of coffee, three-to-five cups of tea, or four-to-six cups of a combination of both. The study results found these people had the lowest risk for diseases such as stroke and dementia.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Conversation UK

Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Drinking Habit May Actually Prevent Heart Disease, New Study Says

There's no doubt that making sure you don't drink too much is a good idea, considering alcohol can ruin your health in various ways. However, it turns out that cutting out alcohol completely might not be the best move either. That's because a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology (via EurekAlert!) has found that consuming a moderate amount of alcohol might actually help prevent heart disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

This Is the Best Time to Go to Bed to Avoid Heart Disease

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just good for having a productive tomorrow — sufficient sleep is also important for your physical and mental health. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep could be a risk factor for things like heart disease and high blood pressure, and most adults should be getting at least 7 hours every night. But now, a new study suggests that when you go to bed could be a factor in your health as well, NBC News reports. Researchers with Huma Therapeutics, a British medical tech company, looked at whether someone’s bedtime correlated with their risk of developing heart disease. They published their results this month in European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Heart disease can be prevented if you go to sleep at this exact time

Going to sleep at a certain time is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease, according to researchers. In a study published Tuesday in the European Society of Cardiology's European Heart Journal, a team led by the U.K.-based University of Exeter found that going to sleep between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. was beneficial compared to earlier or later bedtimes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

How you walk could be early warning sign of dementia, experts say

Assessing the way someone walks could help spot dementia, experts have claimed. Most people with dementia are diagnosed once they are already suffering short-term memory loss, mood swings or a lack of interest in day-to-day activities. But experts at Newcastle University now say that assessing someone’s walking could diagnose the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy