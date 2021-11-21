EPD: Wear seat belts during Thanksgiving holiday

Local law enforcement and police across the nation are conducting seat belt enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, when millions of Americans will be on the nation’s roadways. (Staff File Photo by BONNIE VCULEK)

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure people make it to the table after traveling Thanksgiving.

Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest for America, more drivers than usual will be on the roads, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash, EPD said in a press release with the DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

EPD is reminding the public about the importance of seat belt safety with and encouraging people to “Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.”

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2 in 2019 — the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — 279 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in traffic crashes across the nation, according to the release. More than half, or 54%, were unrestrained, and 52% of the Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurred at night.

These deaths, the release states, represent “needless tragedies” for families across America and may have been prevented “with the simple click of a seat belt.”

EPD Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in the release that Thanksgiving is “a time for celebrating gratitude with loved ones,” and EPD is making sure community members arrive at their Thanksgiving destination safely.

“Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table, or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers ‘Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time,’” Holtzclaw said. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car — and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too.”

In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding people that “seat belts save lives” and that buckling up is the best defense against injury or death in a crash.

In 2019, there 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes in the United States. Nearly half, or 47%, were not wearing seat belts. NHTSA estimates that seat belts saved the lives of 14,995 passenger vehicle occupants ages 5 and older in 2017, adding that “if everyone had worn their seat belts on every trip that year, an additional 2,549 lives could have been saved.”

”The facts don’t lie: When you wear your seat belt as a front-seat occupant of a passenger car, your risk of fatal injury goes down by 45%,” the release states. “For light-truck occupants, that risk is reduced by 60%.”

Younger people continue to be overrepresented in fatal crashes and seat belt non-use, according to the release. Among young adults ages 18 to 34 killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019, more than half, or 57%, were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, the release states. In 2019, 65% of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed were men, according to the release. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do — 51% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared with 40% of women killed in crashes.

In 2019, 8 out of 10 passenger vehicle occupants totally ejected from vehicles in crashes were killed.

”If you’re ejected from a vehicle in a crash, odds are that you will not survive,” the release states.

Wearing your seat belt is the most effective way to prevent ejection; in 2019, only 1% of passenger vehicle occupants wearing seat belts were ejected in fatal crashes, compared with 26% of those who were unrestrained.

”Surviving your Thanksgiving drive this year — and making it to next Thanksgiving — can be as simple as buckling up,” the release states. “In the last decade, seat belts have saved the lives of more than 100,000 people in the United States. Those people are thankful they wore their seat belts. Won’t you wear yours? ‘Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.’”

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, visit ahref=”https://nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts” target=”_blank”>https://nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.