ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

EPD: Wear seat belts during Thanksgiving holiday

By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUBVx_0d3CzqTH00
Local law enforcement and police across the nation are conducting seat belt enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, when millions of Americans will be on the nation’s roadways. (Staff File Photo by BONNIE VCULEK)

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure people make it to the table after traveling Thanksgiving.

Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest for America, more drivers than usual will be on the roads, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash, EPD said in a press release with the DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

EPD is reminding the public about the importance of seat belt safety with and encouraging people to “Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.”

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2 in 2019 — the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — 279 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in traffic crashes across the nation, according to the release. More than half, or 54%, were unrestrained, and 52% of the Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurred at night.

These deaths, the release states, represent “needless tragedies” for families across America and may have been prevented “with the simple click of a seat belt.”

EPD Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in the release that Thanksgiving is “a time for celebrating gratitude with loved ones,” and EPD is making sure community members arrive at their Thanksgiving destination safely.

“Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table, or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers ‘Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time,’” Holtzclaw said. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car — and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too.”

In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding people that “seat belts save lives” and that buckling up is the best defense against injury or death in a crash.

In 2019, there 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes in the United States. Nearly half, or 47%, were not wearing seat belts. NHTSA estimates that seat belts saved the lives of 14,995 passenger vehicle occupants ages 5 and older in 2017, adding that “if everyone had worn their seat belts on every trip that year, an additional 2,549 lives could have been saved.”

”The facts don’t lie: When you wear your seat belt as a front-seat occupant of a passenger car, your risk of fatal injury goes down by 45%,” the release states. “For light-truck occupants, that risk is reduced by 60%.”

Younger people continue to be overrepresented in fatal crashes and seat belt non-use, according to the release. Among young adults ages 18 to 34 killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019, more than half, or 57%, were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, the release states. In 2019, 65% of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed were men, according to the release. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do — 51% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared with 40% of women killed in crashes.

In 2019, 8 out of 10 passenger vehicle occupants totally ejected from vehicles in crashes were killed.

”If you’re ejected from a vehicle in a crash, odds are that you will not survive,” the release states.

Wearing your seat belt is the most effective way to prevent ejection; in 2019, only 1% of passenger vehicle occupants wearing seat belts were ejected in fatal crashes, compared with 26% of those who were unrestrained.

”Surviving your Thanksgiving drive this year — and making it to next Thanksgiving — can be as simple as buckling up,” the release states. “In the last decade, seat belts have saved the lives of more than 100,000 people in the United States. Those people are thankful they wore their seat belts. Won’t you wear yours? ‘Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.’”

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, visit ahref=”https://nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts” target=”_blank”>https://nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police receive Thanksgiving seat belt enforcement grant

Scottsbluff — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Scottsbluff Police Department to make sure you make it to the table this Thanksgiving. Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest for America, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Herald & Review

Decatur police Thanksgiving campaign targets drunk driving, seat belt violations

DECATUR – Decatur police are putting drivers on notice that officers are ramping up patrols through the Thanksgiving holiday in a campaign aimed at getting impaired motorists off the road and ticketing seat belt violators. Watch now: Decatur man arrested after police say he shot-up ex-girlfriend's car. “We want our...
DECATUR, IL
ksl.com

Seat belt use across Utah hits 5-year low

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol announced this week that seat belt use is at a five-year low. The announcement comes as Thanksgiving approaches this week. With more and more people taking to the roads for the holiday, the UHP reminds all drivers to buckle up. UHP Sgt....
UTAH STATE
longisland.com

Long Island Accident Lawyers Explain the Importance of Seat Belt Usage for Teen Drivers

When it comes to proper driving etiquette and safety – especially when you’re an inexperienced teenager who has only recently acquired your driver’s license – few things are more important than the wearing of seat belts. Neglecting to wear a seat belt could result in serious injury or even death if you’re involved in an accident; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teens and young adults often have the lowest seat belt use rates, and among teen drivers and passengers 16–19 years of age who died in car accidents in 2019, almost half were unrestrained at the time of the crash.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Sandusky Register

Seat belt usage saves lives

FREMONT — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking drivers and passengers to strap in for the holidays — quite literally. Since 2016, in Ohio, there have been 2,738 people who have died in traffic crashes as a result of not wearing a seat belt. "Seat belts save lives and...
FREMONT, OH
wbfo.org

AAA study shows rear seat belt law is working

Until November of 2020 in New York state, passengers age 16 and up were not required to wear a seat belt in the back seat of vehicles. However, a law that went into effect last year changed that. AAA Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey said AAA was supportive of...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Happy Thanksgiving#Seat Belts#Epd#Dot
Enid News and Eagle

Trash routes change, city office close to observe Thanksgiving holiday

ENID, Okla. — City of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the Recycle Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday’s regular trash route will be collected on Monday, Nov. 22 and Nov....
ENID, OK
PIX11

Roads likely to be especially bad for holiday travel, research shows

LITTLE NECK, Queens — Monday began what’s likely to be the busiest travel week of the year, and certainly the busiest since the pandemic began. Now, two significant new pieces of information about travel in the tri-state region show why it’s vital to plan ahead when traveling this holiday week — especially if you’re going […]
QUEENS, NY
Grand Island Independent

Kearney police cracking down on seat belt violations

KEARNEY — Officers will be out in force, focusing on drivers who fail to buckle up and fail to buckle up children on Nov. 24-28. According to an announcement by Kearney Police Department, the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is sponsoring an overtime grant for KPD to take part in the Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time enforcement mobilization.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Myhighplains.com

Should you wear a mask at Thanksgiving? Check this map

For an interactive version of the map to see rates in each county, click here. There are a few reasons for this, according to infectious disease experts like Dr. Jan Patterson of the University of Texas Health San Antonio. “When we look at those areas of moderate transmission, as opposed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

3 Easy Ways To Avoid Traffic Headaches This Holiday Season

Are you hitting the road this Thanksgiving? Before you buckle up, check out these tips from the pros. Less busy roads in 2020 led to aggressive driving and more accidents, a trend that hasn’t slowed. Here are three easy ways to avoid traffic this holiday season, and get to where you’re going safely.
Nevada Appeal

Nevada law enforcement focuses on seat belt enforcement

Nevada law enforcement agencies have scheduled a seat belt enforcement campaign for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Led by the Nevada Highway Patrol, agencies will be issuing citations to drivers not wearing a seat belt. Trooper Charles Caster said the Joining Forces campaign will begin Wednesday and run through the weekend...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘punches son and husband’ and ‘steals passenger’s cookies’ on flight from Texas

A woman screamed at and punched her son and husband before stealing a fellow passenger’s cookies on a US flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The unnamed “unruly” traveller was on a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on 18 May – but the FAA has only just released details of the incident.She refused to fasten her seatbelt, “punched and screamed at her husband and son… diverting flight attendants from their duties,” the FAA said in a statement. “She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”The US transportation agency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox5 KVVU

Police: No seat belt in fatal crash with Lee's Liquor CEO in Northern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner and CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor in Las Vegas has died. The 53-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash near Eldorado on Nov. 19. According to state police, the crash happened at 10:25 a.m. on Friday morning on US 93 at mile marker 24 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. Lee was in a van, and a pickup truck with a male driver was involved.
NEVADA STATE
Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
174
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy