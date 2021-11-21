ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Showers Overnight into Monday Morning

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 8 days ago

We had a few spotty showers around today, but also a fair amount of sunshine. Tonight, the showers will become more widespread….but it will remain mild.

>> Thanksgiving Travel Week Weather

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Tonight, more widespread showers begin to develop…especially after 8 PM.

Showers continue overnight into the Monday morning commute. There may be a few spotty downpours out there, too, but most of our showers should be light. Some southwesterly wind gusts to 30mph are possible Monday morning.

Showers may continue through the morning, but skies dry out in the afternoon with slow clearing.

Temps actually drop a bit through the day Monday….from the 50s in the morning to the upper 40s by late afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

