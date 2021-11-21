ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers (Shares) Are Worthless

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet’s Jonathan Heller isn’t shy about owning the stock of professional sports franchises, and with one of the premiere sporting brands making news, it’s time to take a closer look at the team’s share sale deal.

“I've owned and sold a handful of publicly traded sports stocks this year, among them Atlanta Braves owner Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) - Get Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Braves Report and Manchester United (MANU) - Get Manchester United Plc Class A Report as well as Redball Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) ,” Heller wrote recently in Real Money. “RBAC [is] a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that flirted with team ownership but failed to get the job done. “

Heller drew the line, however, at buying shares that went on sale recently from a legendary sports franchise.

That franchise is The Green Bay Packers, which sold 300,000 shares Tuesday at $300 each. It’s the sixth time the company has sold shares since 1923, and the first since 2011.

Other than not being a Packers fan, Heller passed because this is “nothing but a gimmick.”

“You can't sell your shares, they pay no dividends and they only can be transferred to immediate family,” he said. “I laughed when I saw that you are limited to buying 200 shares -- that's $60,000 -- to own shares that really don't represent ownership or an economic interest. But plenty of folks will shell out $300 for a share; I am assuming they will receive a stock certificate to hang on the wall.”

“You've got to hand it to the Packers, though, they'll raise up to $90 million on the sale,” he added.

