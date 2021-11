Welcome to Murrayfield everyone. Whisper it, but Scotland could be onto something if not quite big, but certainly medium-to-big this season of mists and mellow fruitfulness. Gregor Townsend’s men have two wins under their belts and a real chance of going the Autumn undefeated with two wins already in boot of their increasingly sleek and competent looking car of a squad. The rather large speedhump that may shred the bottom of their bodywork today is South Africa, a team the Scots are winless against since a Dan Parks inspired (yes, really) victory in November 2010.

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO