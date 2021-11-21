ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic has made it more difficult to tackle migrant crisis – Javid

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Health Secretary defended his Cabinet colleague Priti Patel over the issue. The coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to send failed asylum seekers back to the countries from which they came, the Health Secretary has said, as the Government was accused of failing to tackle the migrant...

The Independent

Germany warns tighter Covid restrictions needed to curb ‘dramatic’ fourth wave

Tighter Covid rules are needed to curb Germany's spiralling infection rate, the country's health minister said as he warned that the pandemic in some regions has moved from "serious" to "dramatic".As hospitals continued to fill up and the rate of transmission rocketed to 399.8 per 100,000 people on Tuesday - the 16th straight day it has hit a record level, according to the Rober Koch Institue - Jens Spahn called for further rules to restrict access to public spaces such as bars and restaurants.With Germany battling a fourth wave blamed on the "very contagious Delta variant", Mr Spahn suggested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Germany faces grim COVID milestone with leadership in flux

ESCHWEILER, Germany — (AP) — As Germany inches toward the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, the country's leader-in-waiting announced plans Wednesday to create an expert team at the heart of the next government to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Depression ‘has doubled’ during the pandemic – Javid

The proportion of adults with depression has nearly doubled since before the pandemic, the Health Secretary has said. Sajid Javid also described the “dispiriting” backlog of care in a speech to health leaders as he said that “nothing should stand in the way” of the restoration of services. Mr Javid...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
