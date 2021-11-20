ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 62401 during week ending November 14

By East Central Reporter Reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree professional licenses are set to lapse in zip code 62401 during the week ending November 14, according to the Illinois Department of Financial...

One professional license issued in Effingham during October 2021

One professional license was issued in Effingham during October 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 61919 in 2020

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 61919, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
SMALL BUSINESS
Ranking of top 10 USBA PPP loans in April 2020 in ZIP Code 62447

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 62447, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
PPP loans: Top 10 largest loans in January in Dieterich

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Dieterich small businesses in January, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
DIETERICH, IL
State
Illinois State
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Whittier Daily News

What caused great shortage of labor?: Letters

I submit that among service workers the government’s putting people on the dole, killing the soul and telling them the world owes you a living has suffocated any ambition. The article in today’s paper about the service workers going on strike I submit is Exhibit A of unrealistic expectations. Those jobs never were careers or trades with which one could make a decent living. They were kids’ jobs. Ultimately those who refuse to learn a trade or get a career will be replaced by computers and robots, which don’t go on strike, can be depreciated I presume and don’t whine. Look at banks. One has to have a search warrant to find a teller or loan officer. The government will pay a permanent welfare stipend to them and insist on housing for them from the private sector with increased taxes.
BUSINESS
BlogHer

15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
Small Business
Politics
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
Hartford Courant

Advocates press to make cannabis a lucrative opportunity for communities of color as Connecticut moves toward retail sale of marijuana

As Connecticut prepares for the lucrative sale of adult-use cannabis, an advocacy group announced Tuesday it will work to make sure the new industry draws broad participation from Black and other underrepresented communities as called for in state law. “All these out-of-state operators … are coming into our state and they’re coming into our state because they see the money that can be had and ...
eastcentralreporter.com

These are top 10 largest paid-in-full PPP loans in 2020 in Herrick

Here are the top 10 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in Herrick, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
HERRICK, IL

