Bald Head Island, NC

Homes destroyed in massive Bald Head Island fire

By WECT
 8 days ago

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — A large fire broke out on Bald Head Island on Saturday, destroying one home and three units in the Lighthouse Landing area.

The Village of Bald Head Island said public safety responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. According to a post by the town, multiple structures were involved.

The Southport Fire Department also posted on Facebook that it was “assisting Bald Head Island with multiple residential structure fires, five currently that are fully involved.”

The department said it had 14 firefighters on the island.

The Carolinas Emergency Incident Notification Network also tweeted Saturday night that the fire was a multiple-alarm fire. There is “extensive mutual aid” responding, according to the tweet, all of which had to arrive by ferry.

No one was hurt during the massive fire, officials said.

There was a loss of three units in Lighthouse Landing, and one home and crofter on North Bald Head Wynd, ABC affiliate WWAY reported.

The fire was contained around 1 a.m. It took 60 firefighters to put out the flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlfVd_0d3CyrJn00
Fire at Lighthouse Landing on Bald Head Island (COURTESY: ROSS STEVENS)

Alan May, director of Bald Head Island Public Safety, said that both firefighters and neighbors worked fast to make sure the fire wasn’t worse. He said that neighbors were dousing the untouched properties in case the embers flew too far.

“They stopped what they were doing. They went to the golf course. They started hosing people’s homes,” said Allison George, an employee at Island Time Medical on the island. “We had island businesses step up and feed our firemen well into two or three in the morning.”

The fire is being investigated, and firefighters will discuss strategies to deal with something like this in the future, May said.

Return to this story for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EygG_0d3CyrJn00
Fire on Bald Head Island (COURTESY: CLAYTON GSELL)

©2021 Cox Media Group

