Forget Narcos – these are the real reasons you should visit Colombia

Fans of Narcos are about to be orphaned once again: the final season of the 2015 crime drama’s spin-off, Narcos: Mexico, was just released on Netflix, which means it’s time to say goodbye to the Mexican cartels. Well, at least in the realm of fiction. Created by Chris Brancato, Carlos Bernard, and Doug Miro, Narcos: Mexico came out in 2018. While its parent show focused on the Colombian drug trade in the 90s, the spin-off centered on the rise and fall of the Guadalajara cartel in Mexico during the 80s, following real-life figures like Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, “El Chapo” Guzmán, and Kiki Camarena. Not everything that happens in the show is real, of course - Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin, for instance, never existed - but a lot of it is. As the final episodes of Narcos: Mexico stream on fans’ TVs, cellphones, and computers, here’s a list of the show’s main characters and their real-life counterparts.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO