ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Forget Narcos – these are the real reasons you should visit Colombia

By Laura Field
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 30, 2021 marks exactly five years since the signing of the landmark peace agreement between the Colombian government and the infamous Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a guerrilla group which had wrought havoc across the country for decades. With the deal ratified, a renewed sense of hope surged in...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

Which Caribbean Island Should You Visit?

Each Caribbean island has its own draw, like Anguilla’s long white beaches. Whether you’re looking for adventure, pristine beaches, family fun, or a budget getaway, there’s a perfect destination for your ideal Caribbean vacation. The resurgence of travel to the Caribbean is hardly surprising. Despite all the shake-ups in tourism...
TRAVEL
AFP

UN concern over 'enemies of peace' in Colombia

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed concern Tuesday at the risk posed by "enemies of peace" in Colombia, which is marking the fifth anniversary of historic peace accords that ended a near six-decade conflict. November 24 marks five years since the government and Marxist guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed deal to end Latin America's longest-running internal conflict.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Travel to New Zealand: latest advice as country prepares to reopen borders

New Zealand's border reopening will happen in three stages. First, citizens and visa holders from Australia will be allowed in, then New Zealanders based in other countries, and finally all vaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter from the end of April 2022. Arrivals will still have to endure a...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Botero
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Restaurants#Colombian#Farc#South American#Medell N#Time Magazine#Hotel#Lettera#Patio Del Mundo#Quinta Ladera
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

A Guide to 'Narcos: Mexico's Characters and Their Real-Life Counterparts

Fans of Narcos are about to be orphaned once again: the final season of the 2015 crime drama’s spin-off, Narcos: Mexico, was just released on Netflix, which means it’s time to say goodbye to the Mexican cartels. Well, at least in the realm of fiction. Created by Chris Brancato, Carlos Bernard, and Doug Miro, Narcos: Mexico came out in 2018. While its parent show focused on the Colombian drug trade in the 90s, the spin-off centered on the rise and fall of the Guadalajara cartel in Mexico during the 80s, following real-life figures like Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, “El Chapo” Guzmán, and Kiki Camarena. Not everything that happens in the show is real, of course - Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin, for instance, never existed - but a lot of it is. As the final episodes of Narcos: Mexico stream on fans’ TVs, cellphones, and computers, here’s a list of the show’s main characters and their real-life counterparts.
TV SERIES
WKBN

Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
WORLD
theurbannews.com

Go Ahead, Take Their Guns

We’ve already banned fully-automatic weapons, shoulder-fired missiles, and sawed-off shotguns, only used to kill humans. The AR-15’s and AK47’s should be next. Expect the gun control debate in America to really get hot over the next 12 months as Beto O’Rourke runs for governor of Texas. O’Rourke said, when running for president in 2019, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47!”
POLITICS
ceoworld.biz

5 Reasons Why You Should Pursue Education in Latin America

We all know about those mainstream destinations for education and have unfortunately developed a notion that there aren’t places better than them. Well, we have to fix this mindset because there is plenty to explore and Latin America is one such example. Latin America has historically attracted the attention of the very mainstream locations I just mentioned. Nearly every country here offers a blend of local and foreign cultural experiences which pervade deeply in the way many of its institutions of higher education function. Education is not just about the quality of universities and colleges; there is a whole spectrum of factors that make up for a holistic learning environment. I believe Latin America offers such an environment.
EDUCATION
TechSpot

El Salvador reveals plans to build Bitcoin city

In brief: Not content with being the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, El Salvador plans to build an entire city based around the cryptocurrency. It will have a coin-like circular shape, of course, and be placed at the base of the Conchagua volcano to utilize geothermal energy for powering the city and its Bitcoin mining operations.
ECONOMY
Fatherly

This Year’s Only Total Solar Eclipse Is Just Days Away

For those who love all things weird and wonderful when it comes to the night sky — from meteor showers to eclipses to full blood moons — 2021 has definitely been an eventful year. And now, the only total solar eclipse of 2021 is coming to the skies on December 4th. Unfortunately, for Americans, the eclipse won’t be viewable at all. But it will be viewable in other places if you’re doing some early December travel. Indeed, unless you are one of the few thousand residents living in the southernmost part of the world, there’s almost no chance you’ll get to see it.
ASTRONOMY
foodmanufacturing.com

Dead Crewmembers Stuck Aboard Cargo Ships

COVID-19 has forced everyone in the supply chain to take all sorts of precautionary measures to prevent the virus’ spread, but strict and often uneven rules across the shipping industry has led to morbid actions taken by ocean freighters. On Nov. 19, the Wall Street Journal reported on numerous instances...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy