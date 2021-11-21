Hurricane Ida-related construction to begin at Strawberry Hill School

LOGAN — The Logan County Housing Authority now has a date that construction is expected to begin on the Loganwood housing complex: June 1, 2022. The complex is expected to take just over a year to complete, with construction projected to be completed Aug. 1, 2023, and tenants moving in by December 2023. Loganwood will be a new housing project similar to the Housing Authority’s previous low-income center Logan Landing, which is located on the east end of Logan where KFC and Subway used to be.

