Whatever happened to some of the most well-known authors of our time? Whether you’re thinking about one-novel writers like Margaret Mitchell, famous recluses like Cormac McCarthy, or just authors whose books you’ve enjoyed, it’s natural to think: “Where are they now?” For many authors, writing novels is only one facet of their careers: they may also pen essays, write nonfiction or short stories, or have another career entirely. For others, they may find that they had one story to tell and that once it was told, subsequent novels proved elusive; or their untimely deaths may have cut short their careers.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO