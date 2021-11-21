ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Google's Tensor chip? Everything you need to know

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTensor is Google's first ever attempt at building a custom SoC — here's why that is significant. With the Pixel 6, we finally got hands-on with Google’s first bespoke mobile system on a chip (SoC), dubbed Google Tensor. While the company has dabbled with add-on hardware in the past, like the...

www.androidauthority.com

