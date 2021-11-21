ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy bonds out of jail, ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

By Senait Gebregiorgis
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bo2r3_0d3CxpW800

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Former NFL player Zac Stacy bonded out of jail Saturday afternoon after he was arrested on charges related to allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy’s charged are aggravated battery and criminal mischief after a video showed him beating his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans while in front of their 5-month-old son.

Lake Wales man arrested after allegedly beating woman in bloody attack, police say

Police searched for Stacy for almost one week before he was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday night. He appeared in court for the first time on Friday morning.

A judge ordered Stacy to have no contact with Evans, turn in his passport and surrender any firearms. Stacy’s bond was set at $10,150.

Stacy’s attorney Thomas Luka was at the jail on Saturday to drop off his client’s passport.

“Obviously this is a very serious charge,” Luka said. “My hope is when we see the full record, we’ll have a much more clearer picture on the events that occurred.”

Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ causes active-shooter scare

A video from inside the home during the attack was posted online and quickly went viral.

Police said they are using the video in their investigation.

“We don’t know if that’s the full video,” Luka said. “All I know is there’s 53 seconds of video; we don’t know where that started, where it began and where it ended.”

Luka said they’re now waiting on Stacy’s arraignment and have not developed a defense yet.

Evans said she wants people to know the video is just a glimpse of the horror she says has gone on for months.

Sisters who escaped ‘House of Horrors’ say parents used Bible to justify abuse

“He has bullied me for so long that at one point, I believed it was my fault,” Evans said. “It’s disturbing and disgusting to see things people have said online about what did I do. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve something like this — no one could do anything to deserve something like this.”

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE.

Professionals have a lot of resources to get help, plan for safety and even how to identify abuse.

It’s all free and confidential — open 24-7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Weather#American Football#Wesh#House Of Horrors
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ lawyers shockingly throw blame at firefighters for victim’s death

The latest news to come out from Henry Ruggs III’s court case is a claim from his legal team. According to The Daily Beast’s AJ McDougall, the attorneys of the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, wrote in their court filing that the firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department may be at fault for the death of Tina Tintor, who died in her car after Ruggs crashed into it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kris Evans provides update in new video

Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kris Evans provided an update about her former boyfriend in videos posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday. Videos of the domestic abuse Stacy committed against Evans were shared online beginning Wednesday night and circulated on Thursday. The videos are gruesome and allegedly depict Stacy hitting Evans, throwing her into a TV and slamming her. The alleged incident took place at an apartment on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Oakland, Fla.
NFL
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
NBC Bay Area

‘Fame Created a Monster,' Family Member Says of TikTok Star Accused of Killing Wife, Her Friend

The cousin of the man accused of killing his wife and her friend inside an East Village apartment says an obsession and inability to control his wife led to the slayings. “He loved her so much that he became obsessed with her, and then he wanted to control her. He couldn’t grasp control over her because she had a really big social life, and he couldn’t control her anymore and it drove him mad. I think this is what led up to him killing her,” said Louis Marinari.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Why Did 17-Year-Old Carlos Hallowell Kill His Mother? His Motives, Explained

In July of 2019, Florida resident Denise Hallowell was found dead in her own home. The 57-year-old mom of two had been brutally attacked with an ax. At the time of the tragedy, her then-17-year-old son Carlos Hallowell was home but claimed he had been napping. When he woke up, he discovered her body and immediately called 911. However, the evidence later pegged Carlos Hallowell as his mother's murderer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy