Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy bonds out of jail, ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Former NFL player Zac Stacy bonded out of jail Saturday afternoon after he was arrested on charges related to allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy’s charged are aggravated battery and criminal mischief after a video showed him beating his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans while in front of their 5-month-old son.

Police searched for Stacy for almost one week before he was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday night. He appeared in court for the first time on Friday morning.

A judge ordered Stacy to have no contact with Evans, turn in his passport and surrender any firearms. Stacy’s bond was set at $10,150.

Stacy’s attorney Thomas Luka was at the jail on Saturday to drop off his client’s passport.

“Obviously this is a very serious charge,” Luka said. “My hope is when we see the full record, we’ll have a much more clearer picture on the events that occurred.”

A video from inside the home during the attack was posted online and quickly went viral.

Police said they are using the video in their investigation.

“We don’t know if that’s the full video,” Luka said. “All I know is there’s 53 seconds of video; we don’t know where that started, where it began and where it ended.”

Luka said they’re now waiting on Stacy’s arraignment and have not developed a defense yet.

Evans said she wants people to know the video is just a glimpse of the horror she says has gone on for months.

“He has bullied me for so long that at one point, I believed it was my fault,” Evans said. “It’s disturbing and disgusting to see things people have said online about what did I do. I did nothing. I never did anything to deserve something like this — no one could do anything to deserve something like this.”

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE.

Professionals have a lot of resources to get help, plan for safety and even how to identify abuse.

It’s all free and confidential — open 24-7.

