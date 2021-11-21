ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Cloudy, mainly dry Sunday

By Hayley LaPoint
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds take over on Sunday with slightly milder air building in. Showers move through Sunday night and into Monday, then a big cool down before some quiet weather for the holiday. Travel conditions look great leading...

www.wmur.com

CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
kptv.com

FOX 12 FORECAST - MAINLY DRY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY

Wednesday, Nov. 24th, 3:00 A.M. Areas of dense fog are forming across the valleys, and will likely expand in coverage through sunrise. Fog and low clouds will be stubborn to clear out today, but in most cases we should be pretty dry. Temperatures will rise out of the 30s & low 40s to about 50 degrees this afternoon. We also have snow-covered roads across the Cascade Passes. Be prepared for winter traveling conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
WMUR.com

Video: Cold nights ahead before milder Thanksgiving

The coldest air of the season has arrived ahead of a milder and pleasant Thanksgiving, and then more changes for Friday and the weekend. Tonight will be clear, breezy at times, and very cold with lows in the mid teens to low 20s for many. Winds will make it feel colder!
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

FOX 12 FORECAST - MAINLY DRY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY

Wednesday, Nov. 24th, 3:00 A.M. Areas of dense fog are forming across the valleys, and will likely expand in coverage through sunrise. Fog and low clouds will be stubborn to clear out today, but in most cases we should be pretty dry. Temperatures will rise out of the 30s & low 40s to about 50 degrees this afternoon. We also have snow-covered roads across the Cascade Passes. Be prepared for winter traveling conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
wbap.com

Cloudy Today, Rainy Overnight

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Wednesday cold moves out for mild Thanksgiving

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The coldest air of the season has arrived ahead of a milder and pleasant Thanksgiving, then more changes for Friday and the weekend. A very cold start Wednesday morning with a breeze making it feel like the teens for many spots early. It will be a sunny day though and highs should be a touch milder Wednesday afternoon, in the 30s to lower 40s. It should be an excellent travel day up and down the East Coast!
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Start Ahead Of Nice, Mild Thanksgiving Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a chilly start on Wednesday with mostly mid to upper 50s across South Florida. Temperatures were below our average low of 67 degrees. Dressing in layers is key since it’ll be quite comfortable this afternoon as highs climb to the low to mid 70s. It’s a beautiful day ahead with mainly dry weather. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower can’t be ruled out as the winds shift out of the Northeast later today. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds and a small craft advisory for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Wednesday night will not be as cold but still cool. Lows fall to the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day will be milder with highs climbing to the upper 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible. Friday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Stray showers will be possible Friday into Saturday. Late Sunday a cold front will sweep in and usher in slightly cooler air. By Monday morning we’ll be waking up to lows near 60 degrees and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL

