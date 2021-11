Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition is available now. Check out the trailer. The Game of the Year Edition features 5 new aircraft, 8 additional handcrafted airports, new missions, tutorials, features, and photogrammetry cities. The Game of the Year Edition also includes all of the content updates released since launch in 2020. The Game of the Year Edition is a free update for owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator and is included in Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO