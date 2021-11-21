ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Baked Pasta Recipes You Can Make in Your 9x13 Dish

By Sarra Sedghi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaked pasta dishes are some of the simplest and most satisfying meals you...

Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
therecipecritic.com

Grandma’s Perfect Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tender, buttery, and easy-to-make, my Grandma’s perfect pie crust is everything you need this Thanksgiving. It’s so foolproof, you won’t want store-bought again!. No matter the pie you want, this...
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
kingsvillerecord.com

Why Sharpening Your Knives Can Make You a More Proficient Cook

(StatePoint) If you’ve ever desired to become a better home chef, you’ve probably spent time reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows or even taking a culinary skills course. The truth is that when it comes to improving your cooking and becoming more efficient in the kitchen, you may be overlooking a much simpler step: sharpening your knives.
DogTime

7 Homemade Thanksgiving Dog Food & Treat Recipes [VIDEOS]

If you can believe it, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. This year, let your dogs get in on the holiday family fun by preparing special Thanksgiving dishes for them. Here are seven safe Thanksgiving-style recipes your dog can enjoy this holiday season! The post 7 Homemade Thanksgiving Dog Food & Treat Recipes [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
indianapublicmedia.org

Cheesy Butternut Kale Pasta Bake

It’s creamy, it’s cheesy, it’s decadent. But, it is also packed with kale and butternut goodness. Think of it as “sophisticated mac n’ cheese.” This kale and butternut pasta bake is wintertime comfort food at its finest. Check out this video on our YouTube channel, of Kayte Young walking through...
thenewshouse.com

4 recipes to make with your favorite fall ingredients

With fall in full swing, every menu is featuring pumpkin and apple flavors. But if you’re looking for comfort treats to make at home, these simple recipes are great for incorporating fall flavors into everyday meals. Homemade Applesauce. If you have leftover apples from your last apple-picking trip, this may...
Mashed

30-Minute Baked Feta Pasta With Roasted Veggies Recipe

Over the past few years, TikTok recipes have really taken off. Some of the food fads spread by this social media platform were a bit overdone (yes, you really can have too much sourdough), some were too cutesy (ahem, sushi cereal), and others were downright dangerous (no, you really should not attempt to cook steak in a toaster). Yet others seemingly existed for no other reason than to induce celebrity chef and professional yeller Gordon Ramsay to rip on them.
themanual.com

5 Classic Italian Pasta Recipes to Make at Home

There’s no such thing as too much pasta. One of Italy’s greatest gifts to the Earth should be enjoyed thoroughly and often. Before you get started, make sure you’ve got some quality olive oil on hand and plenty of fresh herbs to throw in the mix. Also, treat yourself to some high-end pasta, too (or, make pasta yourself if you have the time and ambition). These classic Italian pasta recipes are a little more involved, admittedly. But the payoff is so worth the effort. Here are five classics worth adding to your culinary repertoire.
