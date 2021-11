OnePlus is another busy OEM these days, working on OS and software updates and upcoming new smartphones. We have seen recently OnePlus 10 Pro image renders and now we’re being shown possible design of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The look is said to have been overhauled. Specs have been mentioned and we can expect the usual punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter and a triple camera system. There is no mention of official launch date but we’re hoping the new phone will be out before the end of 2021.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO