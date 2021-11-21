ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

C.J. Stroud makes Heisman statement in Buckeyes blowout of Michigan State

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
C.J. Stroud delivered a Heisman Trophy statement game for Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Win or lose, every week there are a handful of Ohio State players who stood out above the rest.

Following the tradition of the helmet stickers that dates back to the days of Woody Hayes, Lettermen Row shares out our version of the award every Sunday morning for the best performers on offense, defense and special teams for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud can go ahead and book his mid-December trip to New York City.

The Buckeyes sensational quarterback was already in contention for an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but that’s a guarantee after the latest win, a 56-7 stomping of Michigan State inside the Horseshoe.

Stroud completed 32 of his 35 passing attempts for 432 yards to go along with six touchdown tosses — all of which came in the first half of the rout. He barely played in the second half because he didn’t need to, even in the middle of a top-10 showdown.

“We had a great week of practice and preparation,” Stroud said. “They did some good things on defense. So we knew we had to be prepared for it. And really everything that we thought we were going to get, we kind of got, so it was good just to come out there and execute at a high level.”

Ohio State was much more than just C.J. Stroud in the beat down. Three wide receivers went over 100 yards. The Buckeyes dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and held the Michigan State offense down for nearly all of the day.

But the way Stroud is playing will rightfully draw the headlines. He has lit up the stat sheet — and scoreboard — in his last two outings, and he’s positioning himself to become the seventh Ohio State player to win the Heisman Trophy.

But the Buckeyes certainly aren’t focused on individual awards right now, especially with the rivalry game on deck.

“The level of play that he’s playing at right now is very high,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think that needs to be taken into consideration. But you know, our focus is on on The Team Up North right now, getting ready for those guys and figuring out a way to get this team ready to go play them next Saturday up there.”

Stroud was incredible for Ohio State in the top-10 blowout. But he wasn’t alone with his performance. Lettermen Row handing out Buckeye Leafs from the big win, and it all starts with the sophomore signal caller.

Offense

QB C.J. Stroud

He didn’t even need a full game. C.J. Stroud didn’t even need most of the second half of the top-10 matchup to make a huge Heisman Trophy statement inside the Horseshoe, electing to do all his damage in the first half. His numbers speak for themselves: 32 of 35 for 432 passing yards and six touchdowns. All of the scores came in the first two quarters. Stroud was unstoppable, completing 17 straight passes at one point to break a school record. With a ticket to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony all but guaranteed, Stroud now can focus on what he’ll do for an encore performance next weekend in the rivalry game.

Defense

DB Kourt Williams

Ohio State didn’t need its defense to be at its best Saturday. The offense was rolling and had the Buckeyes out to a massive, insurmountable lead. But the Silver Bullet stepped up in a big way, too. And Kourt Williams was a big part of it for the first time in his two-year career. Williams led the Buckeyes with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass break-up in the win. He seemed to be everywhere making plays in the second half and gaining momentum toward a future breakout. If that’s the Kourt Williams the Buckeyes will have for the next couple of years, they might have a superstar in the secondary. Williams has the potential to be special.

X-factor

WR Chris Olave

Welcome to the Ohio State record book, Chris Olave. The senior made the most of the final home game of his storied Buckeyes career Saturday afternoon, reminding everyone how good he can be. Olave had a team-high 140 yards receiving. He had seven catches. But more importantly, Olave caught two touchdown passes, one that tied David Boston’s record of 34 career scoring grabs, and a second that broke it. Olave will be remembered as one of the best to ever play for the Buckeyes. And his name can officially go in the record book after yet another dazzling performance in the Horseshoe.

