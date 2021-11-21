ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Man dead in Henry County shooting; suspect identified

By Gary Boyer
 3 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Henry County deputies are searching for a wanted man in connection with a fatal Saturday night shooting in Bassett.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified about a person who had been shot in the parking lot at 950 Blackberry Road in Bassett at approximately 8:18 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene about five minutes later and found a man lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

The sheriff’s office says the victim — who was pronounced dead at the scene — was identified as 41-year-old Lewis Javon Rumley of Fieldale. Rumley’s body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy.

According to officials, they identified 20-year-old Dewayne Euvonne Austin Jr. of 177 Niblett Drive in Martinsville, as a suspect in the investigation.

Warrants have reportedly been issued for Austin for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities describe Austin as being 5’8″ tall and 135 pounds. Deputies believe he may be armed with a handgun.

If you have any information about Austin’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME.

The Crimestoppers program is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of information provided will determine the amount of reward paid.

