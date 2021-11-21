Hendel: National Philanthropy Day honors fund-raising professionals

Those who have advanced philanthropy, enhanced our communities, and changed the world were honored during the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' National Philanthropy Day luncheon presented by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation on Nov. 17 at The Premier.

The local chapter of AFP is a diverse group of more than 120 fund-raising professionals from 75 nonprofits in 15 counties throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan; their nonprofits raise more than $250 million dollars annually. Members and their institutions abide by a code of ethics and donor bill of rights to ensure that funds are raised and stewarded ethically. AFP provides professional development, career growth options, mentoring, resources, and networking opportunities.

National Philanthropy Day, observed internationally around Nov. 15, was started by Douglas Freeman in the 1980s. The day acknowledges the profound impact philanthropy has on society, thus its motto: “Change the World with a Giving Heart.”

Chapter president Allison Berns welcomed everyone, and Keith Burwell , president of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, acknowledged all for their community support. Rabbi David Kaufman of Temple Shomer Emunim gave the invocation.

After a tasty lunch, awards were presented as emcee Ryan Wichman of WTOL-TV, Channel 11, kept the program on track.

Honorees included:

■ Outstanding Foundation: Walter E. Terhune Memorial Fund at KeyBank.

■ Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist: O-I Charities Foundation.

■ Outstanding Philanthropists: Bob and Barrie Howell. Barrie is owner and president of Renhill Companies, and Bob is retired as president and CEO of SSOE Group. Both are very active community supporters.

■ Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Mary Fedderke of the United Way. Mary has lived by the example of her late parents, community philanthropists Sam and Alec Carson.

■ Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Steve and Jane Wurth. Steve, of Wurtec elevators, and Jane, of Ragazza women's boutique, are strong community supporters.

■ Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Ages 5-17: Northview National Honor Society for its DanceGOLD marathon to benefit the Victory Center.

■ Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Ages 18-23: Madelynn Greenslade , a recent graduate of University of Findlay.

Sixteen more individuals were recognized by their companies and organizations: Nathan Anderson , Veronica Burkhardt , Rev. Charles and Jerilyn Campbell , John Eisenhart , Jessica Casper , Lori Knous , Erin McPartland , Laurie Mitchell , Alison Reny , Benet Rupp , Jim Sielicki , Christine Spengler , Sister Nancy Vance , Kathy Walczak , and Jeremy Ziesloft .

Bravo to event chairman Nate Reid and co-chairman Gretchen Awad .

Thanks go to the 20 corporate and individual sponsors.

A BUGLE call for mess drew guests to the dining room, where WWI poem "In Flanders Fields" was recited by the Rev. Al Baumann . "In Flanders Field the poppies grow between the crosses row on row..."

Belmont Country Club's annual Veterans Dinner was Tuesday in honor of the 103rd anniversary of Armistice Day.

Guests were greeted with Buddy Poppies, a flower of remembrance for the blood shed by American service members.

The Rev. Paul Reichert, of Zoar Lutheran Church, gave the invocation. All stood with hands over their hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Brigadier General Dr. Lance Talmage , American Legion Toledo Post 335.

Reyes Reyes sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” and Abby Paskvan sang “God Bless America.”

Marine veteran Walter Churchill spoke about his unit’s Korea assignment and brought a giant reproduction of a photo from a day long ago. His late father, Maj. Gen. Walter A. Churchill, is recognized with the locally named highway.

Each of the Armed Forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard — were acknowledged with theme hymns, as audience members from each branch stood followed by a warm applause.

Echo Taps ended the evening.

Trumpeters were University of Toledo students Samuel Heinze and Jacquelyn Marie Staudinger , both of whom are members of the university’s marching bands.

Bravo to Dave Wise , event chairman. Thanks go to Dawn Schmidt of Independent Evaluators and Jim Moser for the patriotic floral centerpieces.

Among the guests, all who were veterans or families of veterans, were Marine veteran Rolando Briceno and wife Josie Briceno , The Blade's Matt Markey , whose mother was in the service, Marlene and Tom Uhler , John and Barbara Burson , John Ayling and Nancy Smythe , Allen and Pam Pilz , Dave and Myrna Bryan , Amy veteran J.B. Camechis , in full uniform, and Eric Buetikofer , director of military and veterans affairs at the University of Toledo. Also, Pam Shoffner , who didn't meet her father until she was four years old, since he was in the military.

GENESIS Village honored its veterans with personalized certificates and a special concert by the Genoa American Legion Band.

The Toledo U.S. Submarine Veterans base presented Genesis Village and Jim Oedy with a special award for honoring its veterans who sacrificed for our freedom. Thanks go to the event sponsor, the Women's Veteran Initiative and Patsy Cakes and Confections, which provided delicious patriotic cookies.