Mayor Joe Wise notes that Johnson City’s population has a distinguishable gap in the age range around 22-39. That stays low until the population gets closer to retirement. “We’re not opposed to any of the areas where we’re strong,” he said. “We would just like to keep people working and contributing and productive here where we can. This isn’t an imagined thing. This is ... a demonstrable thing.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO