Mercer County, WV

MCA wins two out of three

By Staff report
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON — The Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity basketball team defeated Morgantown Christian, 65-41 in the Elk Valley Invitational at Elk Valley Christian School, on Saturday.

Sam Boothe led the Cavaliers with 25 points, also distributing 10 assists and grabbing eight rebounds. Shaye Basham had 21 points.

Bryce Bailey led the Mustangs with 18 points.

MCA (2-0) returns to action on Tuesday night, traveling to face Bland County at 5 p.m.

Middle School Girls

MCA 40, Bible Center 14: Ella Botts and Abby Greer had 15 points apiece to pace the Lady Cavs (2-0).

Izzie Casto scored 10 to lead the Rams.

MCA plays again at Tuesday night at Montcalm. Tip-off time is 6 p.m.

Middle School Boys

Bible Center 29, MCA 14: Jaxson Richmond scored 21 points to lead the Rams in the boys middle school game.

Eli Patton paced the Cavs with 12 points.

MCA (1-1) plays Tuesday night at Montcalm in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Bluefield, WV
