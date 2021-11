Like most other manufacturers around the world, BMW suffered through the worst of the international chip shortage, not to mention the pandemic, and had to temporarily close down some of its facilities. BMW's plans to introduce four new electric models have also forced it to make some operational changes at its factories, so it's fair to say that there are some big changes underway for the Bavarian manufacturer. The German automotive giant now plans to expand plant logistics operations at its plant in Spartanburg to include a new one-million-square-foot facility costing over $100 million, as well as a training center. BMW plans to have the new facilities up and running by the summer of 2022.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO