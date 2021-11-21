Halle Berry Promotes Bruised at a Screening in N.Y.C., Plus Salma Hayek, Dwyane Wade, and More

The actress and the rapper have teamed up to executive produce the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut film, Bruised. According to an interview with Variety, Berry is “most excited” for the track ‘Automation Woman’, by R&B songstress H.E.R. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.” Both Halle Berry and Cardi B hand-selected each artist for the soundtrack, which also features new songs from rappers Latto, Saweetie, Young M.A., Dream Doll, and many more.
