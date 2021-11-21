Halle Berry Promotes Bruised at a Screening in N.Y.C., Plus Salma Hayek, Dwyane Wade, and More

The sports film, in general, is fairly formulaic irrespective of gender. It’s one of the more reliable genres, able to entertain even if the beats are standard operating procedure. When it comes to sports films featuring women, there are slight distinctions, namely in what the sport is and what role men play within it. For Halle Berry, making her directorial debut with the Mma film “Bruised,” she wanted to make the movie female-heavy, both in front of and behind the camera, and it creates pockets of distinction in which it stands out from the sports features that have come before it.

