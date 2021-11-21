ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halle Berry Promotes Bruised at a Screening in N.Y.C., Plus Salma Hayek, Dwyane Wade, and More

By People Staff
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry has a laugh while speaking onstage during...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
CBS News

Halle Berry, a fighter, on "Bruised"

The Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has always found inspiration and motivation via the spirit of boxing. That passion inspired her first film as a director, "Bruised," about a mixed martial arts fighter. Berry talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about the lessons that MMA has taught her, and what she wants to impart upon her own children.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Salma Hayek Pinault
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Salma Hayek
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry on Tackling Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’: “One of the Biggest Challenges of My Career”

Bruised, following a disgraced MMA fighter’s return to the ring amid the unexpected return of the young son she gave up, premiered at Hollywood’s AFI Fest on Saturday night with star and first-time director Halle Berry. In what she told The Hollywood Reporter was “one of the biggest challenges of my career,” Berry trained for months to become a champion-level fighter in “a big, meaty role,” while also learning how to step behind the camera. But after being a lifelong boxing fan with a personal connection to a woman also fighting to take care of her child, she said she knew...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Halle Berry Stuns At AFI Fest Screening For Upcoming Drama "Bruised"

All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack. Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:. Special guests at the star-studded affair included...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry in ‘Bruised’: Film Review | AFI 2021

Halle Berry, who won an Oscar two decades ago for Monster’s Ball (a landmark win — the first ever for a Black actress in a leading role), has had a mixed bag of acting credits since then. The chief virtue of Bruised, her directorial debut, is that it shows her acting strength is undiminished. But while viewers will be impressed by Berry’s performance, other elements of the film are problematic. Arriving after a lengthy delay in its release because of the pandemic, the drama will follow its world premiere at AFI Fest with a brief theatrical run before its streaming...
MOVIES
power106.com

Cardi B Talks Obsession With Penn Badgley & Netflix’s “You” + Working With Halle Berry On ‘Bruised’

One thing about Cardi B, she will always do things her way and you can always expect the unexpected!. Tapping in with the Diamond-selling rapper, Letty and Teddy Mora of the Power Mornings show chop it up about Cardi’s upcoming gig as the AMAs host and everything she’s tackling since giving birth. While Cardi will hold down hosting duties for the anticipated awards show, she’s feeling the nerves but does have any doubt she’ll make history this Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

Ava DuVernay announces end of ‘Queen Sugar’; Halle Berry endured broken ribs in ‘Bruised’; and more

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has announced that her OWN series will end after its next season. The finale of season six aired Tuesday night. “Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say, ‘Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?'” the two-time Emmy winner told Deadline. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away.”
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Cardi B, Halle Berry Executive Produce All-Female ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack: Stream

The actress and the rapper have teamed up to executive produce the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack to Berry’s directorial debut film, Bruised. According to an interview with Variety, Berry is “most excited” for the track ‘Automation Woman’, by R&B songstress H.E.R. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.” Both Halle Berry and Cardi B hand-selected each artist for the soundtrack, which also features new songs from rappers Latto, Saweetie, Young M.A., Dream Doll, and many more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

‘Bruised’ Review: Halle Berry Shows Directing Flair with Intense, if Familiar, Sports Drama

The sports film, in general, is fairly formulaic irrespective of gender. It’s one of the more reliable genres, able to entertain even if the beats are standard operating procedure. When it comes to sports films featuring women, there are slight distinctions, namely in what the sport is and what role men play within it. For Halle Berry, making her directorial debut with the Mma film “Bruised,” she wanted to make the movie female-heavy, both in front of and behind the camera, and it creates pockets of distinction in which it stands out from the sports features that have come before it.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Bruised’ review: Not quite a knockout, Halle Berry’s directorial debut results in a split decision [Grade: C+]

Fight movies are a dime a dozen in Hollywood, so to find a new way, a new approach to the genre is difficult and rare. Which makes it surprising that Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry would choose one to make her directorial debut with. She must have felt she had something unique to say, and, for the most part, she does come at the traditional fight movie from a new angle, but, unfortunately, the rest of it is still disappointingly standard.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry & Cardi B Produce "Bruised Soundtrack" Ft. Latto, Saweetie, City Girls, H.E.R., Rapsody, DreamDoll & More

Her film is about a woman boxer who is working through struggles to overcome, so it was fitting for the film's director and star Halle Berry to call on an all-women lineup for the soundtrack. We've been reporting on Bruised and its anticipated musical attachment that was executive produced by Halle and none other than Cardi B. The ladies recently caught up with Billboard and spoke about how their collaboration came to be.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy