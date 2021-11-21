Letter: County's address policy makes no sense

Solar panels may be great in summer, but of little value in the Northland in winter, when you need electricity, plus the short life and toxic waste disposal problem. The theoretical concept of wind and solar energy sources is inviting, but the realities are being disguised and their true costs will mean shockingly high monthly electric bills for consumers. Apparently, natural gas fired generating plants are replacing coal usage; however, natural gas is very much a fossil fuel and it is not "green energy," as its complete combustion yields CO2 and water. What is gained? Warren Buffet was quoted as saying that wind and solar energy, if not for the large taxpayer subsidies, would not be worth his investment.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO