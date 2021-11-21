ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Letter: County's address policy makes no sense

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs lockdowns and social unrest crept into Charleston last year, I began to look for a path away from the noise, traffic and discontent of the city. After searching for nearly a year, I found a small lot in the town of Perry. My goal was to create a permaculture environment...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County Council votes to use COVID relief funds to give employees one-time payment

MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County is joining other local governments in using COVID-19 relief funds to support its employees with a one-time payment. The county was allocated more than $44 million in COVID relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. It's a $1.9 trillion federal bill that was passed to support economic recovery during the pandemic.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County proposed district maps compact SC's fastest-growing county's most urban areas

CONWAY — Horry County's explosion of growth is no shock, but now county leaders are attempting to manage the unprecedented hike in population by shrinking urban areas and increasing rural areas in new council and school district district maps. Since 2010, Horry County's population grew by a state-high 30 percent...
Reporter

Letter to the Editor: Congress must address nation’s EMS crisis

The nation’s EMS system is facing a crippling workforce shortage, a long-term problem that has been building for more than a decade. It threatens to undermine our emergency 9-1-1 infrastructure and deserves urgent attention by Congress. The most sweeping survey of its kind — involving nearly 20,000 employees working at...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
Vail Daily

Letter: New grading policy

For those who are unaware, some of our public schools started a new grading policy this year. Homework is no longer graded at Battle Mountain High School, only tests and quizzes are graded. My kids actually like being graded on homework because it helps them prepare for tests. If they struggle with the work, they get extra help from teachers who have office hours before and after school several days each week.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Points to rejection of policies

Rarely does a governor’s race hold so much significance as the election of Glenn Youngkin in the commonwealth of Virginia. Reclaiming that spot after a 12-year dry spell is stunning, as President Joe Biden carried Virginia by 10% in 2020. Other national races held similar impact as the voters made their intent known.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Post and Courier

Proposed redrawing of congressional voting lines could favor freshman GOP Rep. Mace

COLUMBIA — A proposed redrawing of South Carolina's congressional voting lines could help U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace in her reelection bid. Under a draft of the Senate's plan released Nov. 23, the new lines would put some rural communities from Charleston Republican's fast-growing House District 1 into Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn's District 6.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Voter Registration#Security Lighting#Social Unrest#Southern
The Post and Courier

Letters: Goodwill donations make a big impact on Charleston community

As we enter the holiday season, many of us will gather with families and friends and express gratitude for all the good things in our lives. At Palmetto Goodwill, we will look back at 2021 and be grateful for seeing the best in people through their kindness and generosity to others even amid extraordinarily difficult times.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

$3.7 million in federal funds headed for SC rural communities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County and the City of Walterboro are among a dozen rural communities in South Carolina dividing up $3.7 million in grants and loans from the United States Department of Agriculture. The Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program supports 536 projects nation-wide with 20 of...
WALTERBORO, SC
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Letter didn’t address reality

Solar panels may be great in summer, but of little value in the Northland in winter, when you need electricity, plus the short life and toxic waste disposal problem. The theoretical concept of wind and solar energy sources is inviting, but the realities are being disguised and their true costs will mean shockingly high monthly electric bills for consumers. Apparently, natural gas fired generating plants are replacing coal usage; however, natural gas is very much a fossil fuel and it is not "green energy," as its complete combustion yields CO2 and water. What is gained? Warren Buffet was quoted as saying that wind and solar energy, if not for the large taxpayer subsidies, would not be worth his investment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democrats, tax policy and the rich

Your Monday editorial tries without success to accuse Democrats of helping the rich. You focused on a couple things. One was the push to bump up the deduction cap for state and local taxes. The Republican tax law — 90 percent of which benefitted the rich — penalized those mostly living on coastal states whose living expenses, including taxes, are much higher. The editorial also complained about tax incentives for electric cars and bikes. I don’t know how you are unaware of global warming, but it is a fact with dire consequences. The Republicans try to pretend it doesn’t exist and do nothing. But thank God the Democrats understand.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Post and Courier

McMaster's order seeks to keep goods flowing on SC highways

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster is suspending some commercial trucking regulations in an effort to keep goods flowing on South Carolina's highways, while joining other Republican governors in asking the White House to waive age restrictions for drivers. McMaster's Nov. 23 executive order temporarily stops enforcement of certain trucking regulations...
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Nothing like meeting in person

I have mentioned before that I became a member of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board in January 2020. Following my appointment, we had an orientation that included a lot of information about the CAB, along with the history of the Savannah River Site, etc. We were supposed to get a tour of the Site during orientation; however, the weather that day was threatening, so it was cut short.
INDUSTRY
themanchestermirror.com

Letter to the editor: Disciplinary policy makes students sad

I would like to print my speech to the Manchester Board Of Education I made during public comment last Monday, November 15, 2021. It was cut short and I was not allowed to finish which is a violation of my Freedom of Speech guaranteed to every United States Citizen Under the First Amendment Bill of Rights of The Constitution of this great nation. I want the Manchester Community to know what is happening inside the school to my and other’s children while the mask mandate is ruthlessly being enforced. The mental anguish caused by the superintendent’s enforcement is not being addressed by the Board of Education. I don’t know how much longer I will leave my children in this kind of environment.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy