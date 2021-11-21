Hurricane Ida-related construction to begin at Strawberry Hill School

The Urban Orchard Project is part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program. It is currently budgeted with over $21.4 million in grants and local funds. The project will construct a new park in the city next to the Los Angeles River, I-710 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard. The proposed park will contain numerous amenities such as a community orchard with fruit trees, a constructed wetland with emergent vegetation, an education garden, a natural play area with a water element, multi-use exercise pathways, a knoll overlooking the wetland, picnic areas, exercise stations, public art, native shade trees, groundcover vegetation, irrigation system, pathway lighting a multi-use community building and a maintenance garage. A unique feature of the project is it will divert storm water from the Los Angeles River to irrigate the park. The project began construction in August 2021 and is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

SOUTH GATE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO