Stamford, CT

Hurricane Ida-related construction to begin at Strawberry Hill School

By Ignacio Laguarda
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Work to remedy water damage at Strawberry Hill School will begin next week, with a plan to complete the project by early January. The school, the most recently built building in the district, suffered the worst damage of all Stamford schools during Hurricane Ida. The first floor suffered extensive...

www.nhregister.com

