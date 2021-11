ESPN college football host Rece Davis said that there is hope for the Oklahoma Sooners following the latest College Football Playoff rankings. In the Week 13 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, there were risers and sinkers. With the Oregon Ducks and Wake Forest Demon Deacons each losing their second games of the season, that allowed teams to climb. One of them was the Oklahoma Sooners, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 10.

