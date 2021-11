The ACC has the Pittsburgh Panthers set to represent one side of the division in Charlotte in 2 weeks, and Wake Forest has the inside track to represent the Atlantic, just like we all predicted back in August. One thing that 2021 has shown us, is to expect the unexpected in the conference. Virginia Tech has already fired their head coach, with other teams potentially set to do the same. How does everything shake out in week 12?

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO