D-Y volleyball falls to Old Rochester in state championship

By Courtney Jacobs
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball coach Dru Sisson remained upbeat following the team's 3-1 loss to Old Rochester in the Division 3 MIAA volleyball state championship match on Saturday.

"This team has still made history because no D-Y volleyball team has made it to a state championship match and no team has won a South Sectional final, which they did in 2019," Sisson said. "They made history last year beating Barnstable for the first time in 33 years, so I'm really proud of what these kids accomplished together."

The Dolphins came into the match as the second overall seed with a 20-2 record against the fourth-seeded Bulldogs. This was the first championship match for both teams in school history.

In the first set, D-Y looked as it has all season, jumping out to an early 15-9 lead. Old Rochester did not make it easy as it came back and cut the lead down, 21-18. However, the Dolphins took the first set 25-20 to put them up 1-0.

In the next set, Old Rochester dominated the entire time. D-Y held on to an early 5-4 lead in the second set, but never led again in that set as Old Rochester won 25-16 that tied the match at 1-1.

"I think serve-receive was our biggest problem because the pass always starts the play and we were passing it way off," said junior captain Grace Presswood, who finished with 21 kills and 20 digs. "Tip coverage was also big too because they were beating us on tips."

In the third set, D-Y jumped out to a 8-2 start that caused Old Rochester to call a timeout and regroup. After D-Y led the entire match, Old Rochester went on a run and tied the game 22-22. They went on to score three of the next four points and took a 2-1 match lead over D-Y.

"There was a lot of pressure and we never were really able to shake the nerves until the last set," said senior captain Alayna Rooney, who finished with 18 digs.

In the fourth and final set, D-Y scored the first point and led 1-0. After that, it never led again in the set. It did come close toward the end, trailing 23-21, but it could not finish the job as Old Rochester won 25-21.

"I feel like our communication was a big issue," said senior captain Lucy Swanson, who had 20 kills and 19 digs. "We started off really strong but as it went on, we started to kind of lose faith in each other and trust each other."

Although the team did not win the title, it's not giving up on its championship dreams.

Presswood said the loss is going to motivate the team for next season and make it stronger.

Prior to Saturday's match, D-Y had defeated 32nd-ranked Dighton-Rehoboth, 3-0, in the round of 32, had swept 15th-ranked Triton Regional in the round of 16, had beaten 7th- ranked Bishop Fenwick 3-0 in the Elite Eight and defeated sixth-ranked Bedford in the Final Four. It finished the season 20-3.

Sisson said she is proud her team never gave up and that the players remained energized. As for next season, Sisson had one thing to say.

"For the kids coming back next year, I hope this drives them to want to push and get back to this level next year as well," Sisson said.

Contact Courtney Jacobs: cjacobs@capecodonline.com

