ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

My Turn: America’s Deepening Divide, The Sequel

By Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

On Jan. 27, The Times published “My Turn” with the title "America’s Deepening Divide." In this op-ed, I covered what President Trump had accomplished despite his continual battle with the liberal left bent on impeaching him. I then prognosticated what Joe Biden would do when elected. Folks, the chickens have come home to roost.

Joe Biden campaigned for president promising to be a centralist leader who would not only restore normalcy and decency to the country but would improve the lives of middle-class Americans of all political persuasions working alongside the leaders of both parties. This was his first lie to be followed by many more. He started his term as president with nothing but revenge on his agenda

His first day in office was spent in the Oval Office signing executive orders that I am sure he did not write while campaigning for office from his basement. Starting by canceling the XL pipeline and reconnecting with the Paris Peace Accord, he and his administration have completely reversed this country’s upswing in the economy, which included less unemployment, more jobs and fewer people on food stamps under President Trump. All of this was done despite an epidemic during Trump’s last year in office. A pandemic he could have addressed better if he was not being impeached at the same time.

In my previous column, I pointed out the Cabinet positions handed out had nothing to do with the person’s ability to perform in that position but were awarded to fill a demographic promised beforehand. We now have major crises of their making at the southern border, in the nation’s ports, with inflation at the highest level in decades, Americans and allies left behind in the aftermath of the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, and a complete and disastrous fumbling of the federal COVID virus program.

Xavier Becerra was chosen as health secretary although he had no public health experience. He took over in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic and has made no visible contribution allowing the less than reputable Anthony Fauci to mouth daily platitudes continually confusing how to address this issue rationally.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg took a sabbatical to bond with his newly adopted twins and husband during a national shipping crisis. He has now been handed $1 billion in infrastructure money to fix bridges, roads and railroads. So far, he has promised to remove racism from our highways and byways. A one-third percentage of railroad money will be used to build city light rail systems used by 1 percent of our population. Of the rest of the railroad money, $20 billion is to pay off Amtrack debt. This is on top of the $2 billion a year subsidy to run their showcase Acela high-speed train from Boston to Washington, D.C. Touted to run at 150 miles per hour, it has managed about 80. Hidden in the package is a rail spur to Scranton, Pa. We all know who came from Scranton.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, is standing idly by as inflation spirals out of control. Meantime, she speaks out in support of Biden's grandiose amount of $5.5 trillion Build Back Better in needless welfare, climate change and pork-barrel spending. Inflation is now outpacing wage growth, so unless you get a 6 percent raise your buying power is fading. The high cost of fuel and groceries will eat up any increase in your pay in no time. And you can rest assured the increase in higher produce and meat prices at the grocery store is not going into farmers' bank accounts. This inflation is caused by distributors and grocery chains taking advantage of a crisis.

Then there is the southern border stampede. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continually jumps in front of TV cameras passing the buck claiming this is all President Trump’s fault even though Biden encouraged mass northern migration the day he took office. And we all know how well Vice President Harris has done to alleviate the situation. Tens of thousands of possible COVID-infected illegal immigrants have been dumped throughout the United States who will never show up for any court hearing.

On the international level, we have Secretary of State Blinken who was astounded at the Taliban’s lack of wokeness when he found they did not place any women in positions of government. Under his diplomatic purview, American forces departed in shambles leaving billions of dollars of serviceable military equipment behind. If Blinken had been more concerned about the Taliban being the Taliban, maybe our chaotic retreat from Afghanistan would have been avoided along with more unvetted Afghan refugees scattered throughout our nation.

And while all these crises are coming to a head, how is our President diverting our attention? Climate change heads the list as he flew to the COP26 conference in Glasgow along with 400 other world leaders in their private jets consuming enough fuel to heat 16,000 Scotland homes for the coming winter. Biden continues to make untenable and high-cost promises to cut carbon emissions by shutting down all fossil fuel and natural gas providers in the United States; moving to all-electric vehicles and further subsidizing renewable which is, realistically, part-time solar and wind energy. Never minding the unintended consequences this pipe dream cannot be sustained by the current electrical grid.

While Biden is making these promises to pander to the progressive left, our European allies are buying up as much coal as they can. France and Great Britain have given up on the green energy dreams that US democrats fantasize about. These two countries along with Japan are moving nuclear energy back into their main sources of green energy programs. China, the No. 1 polluter in the world with 1000 coal plants will never make any concrete promises to move to renewable energy. India has already said they cannot comply until 2070. Russia is AWOL as they project their profits from the Nordstream 2 pipeline into Europe approved by Biden immediately after he canceled the XL pipeline. This pipeline has a segment covering 800 miles under the Baltic Sea. I guess this one is safer than the XLpipeline.

His second priority is a sledgehammer approach to vaccinate all US citizens through an unconstitutional executive mandate as he continues to politicize the COVID-19 program. One of his latest blunders was to announce that booster shots would be available before the manufacturers had even submitted required data to the FDA.

Joe Biden has had arguably the worst year of any president in our country’s history. Even Jimmy Carter took four years to become now the second-worst president ever. Biden’s “Bring Back Better” motto should be changed to “Biden Blunders Badly.”

Paraphrasing the words of Gore Vidal “The four most famous words in history are 'I told you so.'"

Dave Sutton of South Beaver Township is a 46-year resident of Beaver County. He was raised on a dairy farm in Iowa starting his education in a one-room country school. He is now retired after a 50-year career in commercial aviation maintenance learning that trade while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
CNN

The inflation-fighting step Biden has yet to take

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has offered multiple responses to spiking inflation: investigating gas prices, smoothing supply chains, touting benefit programs. None offers Americans much immediate relief. At the same time, Biden has resisted one step that would: Lifting tariffs on Chinese imports would save the average household hundreds of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Register-Mail

Andrew Jowers: Maneuvering America’s 21st century divides

If you read the last article of October 2021. I began like this, “Life at its best, is full of challenges as we move through the 21st Century as a divided nation.” The reality today, regardless of where we live, work or play is this, we all are negatively impacted by the latest retreat into tribalism. Are there any solutions to be had? First, we must all own it. The divisions we face are as old as time itself, but they are widening today because of man-made walls. Walls isolate us from each other along political, income, education, racial and religious divides. Our nation’s founding creeds were our guide, but today they seem to be in the rear view mirror of sincere policy making. There is also a rise of forces, working among us who are committed to a 24/7 all-out assault on truth and justice.
GALESBURG, IL
MSNBC

America’s climate fights will turn (more) violent if we don’t change course

Climate change is a threat to democracy. That thought has been front of mind as I’ve followed news coming out of Texas in recent months. The state has seen huge population growth over the last 10 years, driven largely by Black and Hispanic people. A number of these new Texans fled places like California due to climate-related disasters such as wildfires and floods.
ENVIRONMENT
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Us Citizens#Economy#Railroads#Americans#The Oval Office#Cabinet#Covid
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
The Independent

What Joe Biden has said about running in 2024

Joe Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for re-election when his first term is up in 2024 – but that doesn’t mean a second campaign is guaranteed.To be clear, the president and his team have never equivocated about the chances he will try for a second term. In March, he was asked and gave a straightforward answer: “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.”There was, he conceded, room for other scenarios: “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.” But since...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

83
Followers
61
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy